HOUSTON: Hotel Saint Augustine, the newest boutique property from hospitality brand Bunkhouse Hotels, is now officially open in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. Spanning 2.2 acres, the hotel features 71 hotel rooms and suites, a Gulf Coast-inspired restaurant, an intimate event space, an all-day lobby lounge and listening room, and a circular heated pool.

LOS ANGELES: On Wednesday, Jan. 29, iHeartComix, Brownies & Lemonade, Another Planet Entertainment, and Teragram will present the seventh edition of the LA Gives Back fundraiser at The Bellwether. This time, LA Gives Back: Fire Relief will rally the Los Angeles community to raise funds for charities that support victims of the fire, first responders, and animals who need help due to the devastating and fatal Los Angeles wildfires; 100% of the funds raised will go to charity.

NEW ORLEANS: The sixth annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports takes place Feb. 5 at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. ESPN Films is this year's presenting sponsor, and honorees include the New Orleans Pelicans' Swin Cash and National Women's Soccer League champion Ali Krieger. The fun-filled day of empowerment and inspiration includes brand activations and networking with leading women in sports.

PORTLAND, ORE.: The Events Industry Council announced that the Oregon Convention Center—a Pacific Northwest event venue owned and operated by Metro and managed through the Metropolitan Exposition Recreation Commission—has achieved Platinum-level certification to the EIC Sustainable Event Standards, the highest possible certification. The standards provide event planners and suppliers with prescriptive actions for producing and delivering sustainable events.

SAN FRANCISCO: SAVOR, the culinary division of ASM Global, announced that chef David Teig has been selected as the new director of culinary for the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Teig began his career as a chef in private restaurants and eventually transitioned to the hotel industry, working for Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International in various roles, ranging from executive chef to director of food and beverage.

