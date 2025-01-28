LAS VEGAS: Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino announced the official opening of the Vegas Loop – Westgate Station. This state-of-the-art station, located at the hotel’s porte cochere, will provide access to a one-of-a-kind transportation system, enabling riders a fast and convenient way to move to and from key locations in and around the Las Vegas Strip corridor. The Vegas Loop connects Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The College Football Playoff (CFP) announced that Las Vegas will host the 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 25, 2027. Las Vegas will become the third city in the Pacific time zone to host the CFP title game, joining Santa Clara, Calif., (2019) and Los Angeles (2023).

LEXINGTON, KY.: Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson will headline the 2025 edition of Railbird Music Festival, taking place May 31 and June 1 at The Infield at Red Mile. The two-day festival will bring together over 30 artists across three stages including Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Cody Jinks, Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen, Sierra Ferrell, Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, Blackberry Smoke, Luke Grimes, Gavin Adcock, and more to the grounds of the historic horse racing track for live performances and curated bourbon experiences.

NEW YORK: The New Yorker announced details of its centennial celebration—a full year of events and special projects that honor the magazine’s distinguished past and its current place in society. The magazine’s prose, art, and history will be showcased at museums, live events, film festivals, and more, bringing its iconic stories and visuals to new audiences and forms.

SAN FRANCISCO: Entire Productions, a leading experiential corporate event and entertainment production agency in the San Francisco Bay Area, announced the launch of its new division, Entire Destination Management. Dedicated to redefining destination management services, Entire Destination Management will serve the Greater San Francisco Bay Area, the Monterey Peninsula, and California's renowned wine country in Napa and Sonoma. Unique offerings include direct access to a full-service entertainment production division, flexible pricing models, and proprietary strategy development tools.

