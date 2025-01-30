ATLANTA: The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (ACVB) board of directors elected Erica Qualls-Battey as its chair in 2025. Qualls-Battey is the area general manager for Marriott International – Atlanta and general manager for Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Georgia’s largest hotel. Qualls-Battey joined ACVB’s board of directors in 2006. She has been with Marriott International for more than 30 years, serving as the general manager of Atlanta Marriott Marquis for nearly 20 years.

LAS VEGAS: Noodles, Bellagio’s celebrated Pan-Asian dining concept, is now open in a stylishly reimagined space. The redesigned interior from Woogmaster Studio draws inspiration from the winding streets of Hong Kong’s famous antique market district. The room’s new architecture is defined by abstract elements such as Chinese windows, paravents, stone art, and lanterns, while newly added banquettes aim to create an inviting and intimate dining experience.

LOS ANGELES: AARP announced that the new date for the annual Movies for Grownups Awards is confirmed for Feb. 8 in Beverly Hills. The event had been originally scheduled for Jan. 11 but was postponed due to the devastating wildfires impacting Los Angeles. AARP also announced that AARP Foundation, a charitable affiliate of AARP, will donate proceeds raised from the Movies for Grownups Awards to local organizations to aid with Los Angeles’ wildfire recovery efforts for affected families and communities.

SEATTLE: Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport announced a special promotion for groups planning winter meetings. The “Winter at the Lake” program offers special event enhancements, including one complimentary 60-minute spa treatment; a 25% discount at the Spa at the Lake for the entire group; two chef’s choice VIP amenities; 10% off event food and beverage; and a $500 credit toward the total bill. Planners who book and hold their meeting by March 31 will receive four special enhancements, and planners who book and hold their event between April 1 and June 30 will receive two enhancements.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In 2026, as the United States marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the milestone will be celebrated on stages across America. Destination DC and a growing list of more than 70 participating organizations from the local tourism and hospitality community announced plans for a year-round celebration in 2026 on the National Mall and throughout the city’s cultural institutions, museums, attractions, restaurants, and hotels. July 4, 2026, will be accentuated by fireworks, a grand parade, a two-day celebration on Pennsylvania Avenue, and a monthlong festival on the National Mall. From pertinent exhibitions to major openings, the city’s commemoration will take place all year.

