Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

US: Atlanta CVB's New Board Chair, AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards, Hyatt Regency Lake Washington's Planner Promotion, and More

January 30, 2025

ATLANTA: The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (ACVB) board of directors elected Erica Qualls-Battey as its chair in 2025. Qualls-Battey is the area general manager for Marriott International – Atlanta and general manager for Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Georgia’s largest hotel. Qualls-Battey joined ACVB’s board of directors in 2006. She has been with Marriott International for more than 30 years, serving as the general manager of Atlanta Marriott Marquis for nearly 20 years.

LAS VEGAS: Noodles, Bellagio’s celebrated Pan-Asian dining concept, is now open in a stylishly reimagined space. The redesigned interior from Woogmaster Studio draws inspiration from the winding streets of Hong Kong’s famous antique market district. The room’s new architecture is defined by abstract elements such as Chinese windows, paravents, stone art, and lanterns, while newly added banquettes aim to create an inviting and intimate dining experience.

LOS ANGELES: AARP announced that the new date for the annual Movies for Grownups Awards is confirmed for Feb. 8 in Beverly Hills. The event had been originally scheduled for Jan. 11 but was postponed due to the devastating wildfires impacting Los Angeles. AARP also announced that AARP Foundation, a charitable affiliate of AARP, will donate proceeds raised from the Movies for Grownups Awards to local organizations to aid with Los Angeles’ wildfire recovery efforts for affected families and communities.

SEATTLE: Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport announced a special promotion for groups planning winter meetings. The “Winter at the Lake” program offers special event enhancements, including one complimentary 60-minute spa treatment; a 25% discount at the Spa at the Lake for the entire group; two chef’s choice VIP amenities; 10% off event food and beverage; and a $500 credit toward the total bill. Planners who book and hold their meeting by March 31 will receive four special enhancements, and planners who book and hold their event between April 1 and June 30 will receive two enhancements.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In 2026, as the United States marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the milestone will be celebrated on stages across America. Destination DC and a growing list of more than 70 participating organizations from the local tourism and hospitality community announced plans for a year-round celebration in 2026 on the National Mall and throughout the city’s cultural institutions, museums, attractions, restaurants, and hotels. July 4, 2026, will be accentuated by fireworks, a grand parade, a two-day celebration on Pennsylvania Avenue, and a monthlong festival on the National Mall. From pertinent exhibitions to major openings, the city’s commemoration will take place all year.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: APIK Mississauga, Ottawa's Winterlude, Public Art at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Vegas Loop Station, Railbird Music Festival, The New Yorker's Centennial Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Silver Skate Festival, LunarFest Vancouver, 2025 IMPACT Award Winners, and More
Industry Buzz
US: LA Gives Back, Sports Power Brunch, Oregon Convention Center's New Certification, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: APIK Mississauga, Ottawa's Winterlude, Public Art at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Vegas Loop Station, Railbird Music Festival, The New Yorker's Centennial Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Silver Skate Festival, LunarFest Vancouver, 2025 IMPACT Award Winners, and More
Industry Buzz
US: LA Gives Back, Sports Power Brunch, Oregon Convention Center's New Certification, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary RV Expo & Sale, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise's New Bathing Experience, Vancouver International Jazz Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Jon Batiste to Debut Jazz Club, MGM Grand's Renovations, 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Snow Business: Top Brand Activations From the 2025 Sundance Film Festival
Event Design & Decor
How This Lavish 50th Anniversary Event Impressed a Seen-It-All Crowd of Philanthropists
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
26 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Peacock, MGM Resorts, 'Variety,' and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Is Experiential Retail the Next Big Thing?
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
What’s In and What’s Out for Brand Experiences in 2025
Programming & Entertainment
Bringing a Drone Show to Your Next Event? Follow These Expert Tips
Industry Buzz
CANADA: WestJet Adds More Flights From Calgary to NYC, Tourisme Montréal's 2024 Numbers, Amex Benefits at Toronto Pearson, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SNL50 Experience, NYC Tourism's New AI Tool for Planners, Destinations International LA Wildfire Recovery Fund, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Québec City Airport's New F&B Concept, Twilight Symphony at the Castle, Dine Around Gala, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Pier Sixty-Six Reopens, Gov Ball Announces 2025 Dates, San Diego Hotels Offer Discounts for LA Evacuees, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Royal Botanical Gardens' New Exhibit, International Festival of Winter Cinema, Poutine Week, and More
Industry Buzz
US: L7 Chicago by Lotte's New Hire, Origin Hotel Kansas City Now Open, MGM Resorts Celebrates Lunar New Year, and More
Page 1 of 141
Next Page