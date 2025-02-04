CLARK, COLO.: The Home Ranch—a private, family-owned and -operated ranch in the picturesque mountain town of Clark (just 25 minutes north of Steamboat Springs)—has reopened as a completely rebuilt luxury Western events facility and is now booking select corporate retreats and private events for June 2025 and beyond. The property can host up to 250 people for events and sleeps up to 35 in a selection of guest cabins, lodge rooms, and a three-bedroom home.

FRISCO, TEXAS: Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, along with presenting sponsor Lexus, will debut SAVOR May 1-4. This marquee event aims to showcase the best of Texas, celebrating world-class cuisine, top-tier entertainment, and elite golf, all set against the backdrop of the distinctive resort and its renowned golf courses. Guests will enjoy creations from a stellar lineup of chefs, live performances by renowned artists, and the first-ever SAVOR Celebrity Golf Invitational.

GALVESTON, TEXAS: Fertitta Hospitality announced that the renovations of Hilton Galveston Island Resort are now complete. The multimillion-dollar investment enhances every aspect of the resort, combining modern upgrades with the charm of Galveston’s coastal history. Guests will enjoy enriched guest rooms, an innovative restaurant concept and bar, a revitalized pool deck, a modernized fitness center, and refreshed meeting spaces.

LAS VEGAS: Cirque du Soleil and The Neon Museum are joining forces to debut a first-of-its-kind new exhibition, “Stories from Backstage: Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas.” In line with The Neon Museum’s expanded mission to celebrate all aspects of the city’s unique spirit, this marks the first time Cirque du Soleil has collaborated with a museum on an exhibition honoring more than three decades of history in the entertainment capital of the world. “Stories from Backstage” will run Feb. 10 through May 1 inside City Hall’s Grand Gallery in Downtown Las Vegas.

NEW ORLEANS: The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority approved a headquarters hotel development agreement and ground lease agreement with Omni Hotels & Resorts to develop a 1,000-room headquarters hotel projected to be transformative for the city, region, and state. These agreements allow Omni to move forward with development as owner and operator of a headquarters hotel across the street from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In addition, Omni presented renderings of the new hotel and revealed the logo and name as Omni New Orleans.

