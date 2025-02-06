NATIONAL: Jesse Feister has been named the new executive director of The Webby Awards, where he will oversee the expansion of the awards to include digital creators and AI innovations. With a background that includes holding senior roles at Twitch and founding Songspace, Feister brings experience at the intersection of digital platforms and creative economies to his new role.

Communications company RingCentral Inc. has enhanced its RingCentral Events platform with the introduction of Studio, a new feature designed to simplify and professionalize the production of virtual events. Studio allows event organizers to manage and stream engaging branded content directly from a unified interface, eliminating the need for multiple tools or external production agencies. It supports real-time streaming with no delays, integrates event management tools like preuploaded content and backstage chat, and offers advanced customization options for branding and speaker layouts to enhance audience engagement.

LOS ANGELES: Bay Area fish house Pacific Catch has opened its first Los Angeles location in Santa Monica. The 5,500-square-foot restaurant features a 20-seat bar, 40-seat dining room, 70-seat open dining space filled with plush ocean-blue booths, 42-seat outdoor patio, and 26-seat private dining patio. Pacific Catch's commitment to sustainability and ocean conservation extends to all aspects of the business; the company is dedicated to sustainable fishing and seafood sourcing practices, and all locations offer 100% compostable takeout packaging.

NEW ORLEANS: The fourth annual A Night of Pride with GLAAD, presented by Smirnoff, will take place Feb. 7 during Super Bowl weekend. The event will spotlight the NFL's commitment to the LGBTQ community, and will be headlined by global superstar Big Freedia; it will also feature a special live performance by Grammy-nominated musical group Tank and the Bangas. NFL brand ambassador Ryan Mitchell will host.

SAN FRANCISCO: Timbri Hotel San Francisco has announced Nathan Hanner as the property’s new general manager. Open since December, the new hotel is the latest addition to Curio Collection by Hilton, offering a retreat in the heart of the city’s Mid-Market neighborhood. As a seasoned hotelier with two decades of industry expertise, Hanner boasts a track record of successfully opening, rebranding, and managing hotels of varied sizes; he joins the team alongside Heidi Calhoun, Highgate's director of sales, who has more than two decades of sales experience.

