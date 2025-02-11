Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
US: Visit Baltimore CEO to Step Down, Horseshoe Bay Resort Announces New Event Venue, On Air Fest, and More

February 11, 2025

ATLANTA: Last week, six Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau member restaurants battled it out in the Taste of IPPE competition during the International Production & Processing Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center. The 2025 Taste of IPPE champion was Sweet Auburn BBQ. Their crispy wonton with pulled pork and slaw earned them the Taste of IPPE trophy and a cash prize of $1,000. 

AURORA, COLO.: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center announced the completion of phase two of its multiyear enhancement plan with the debut of Garden + Grain, Copper Table, and the reimagined Old Hickory Steakhouse Bar in November 2024. These new dining outlets represent the final elements of a transformative investment that aims to redefine the culinary and guest experience for Colorado’s largest combined resort and convention center.

BALTIMORE: Visit Baltimore announced that President and CEO Al Hutchinson has decided not to renew his contract when it expires on June 30. A committee made up of several members of the Baltimore Convention & Tourism Board has been established to help ensure a smooth transition. Hutchinson has agreed to stay on in a consultant role to assist with the transition at least until his successor is identified.

HORSESHOE BAY, TEXAS: Horseshoe Bay Resort, a AAA Four Diamond destination and part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes collection, announced the groundbreaking of its Live Oak Pavilion. Set to open in January 2026, this new $16 million, more than 10,000-square-foot venue aims to be a premier destination for corporate events, large-scale conferences, and other special occasions in the heart of the Texas Hill Country.

NEW YORK: From Feb. 19-21, On Air Fest presents its biggest edition yet—it has dramatically expanded to five NYC locations, more than 80 performances, live tapings, panels, art exhibits and interactive experiences, and thousands of creatives in attendance. There are also more than 200 artists, producers, publishers, writers, industry leaders, and influential voices featured on the lineup, including: Anderson Cooper, Audie Cornish, Bon Iver and Krista Tippett, Debbie Millman, How Long Gone, Hunter Harris and Peyton Dix, Hysterical, Jad Abumrad, Jemele Hill, Penn Badgley, Radiolab, Seth Meyers, Subway Takes, Taylor Lorenz, and The Kid Mero.

