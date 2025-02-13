Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
US: Netflix Bites Vegas Now Open, GLAAD Media Awards, Canal House to Debut in D.C., and More

February 13, 2025

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.: Visit Atlantic City officially announced the integration of the DO AC brand and assets under the unified Visit Atlantic City name. The strategic move combines leisure and meetings marketing and communications efforts to create a cohesive destination brand and message that resonates with both leisure and business travelers. The move was officially announced during Visit Atlantic City’s Annual Meeting, where destination partners and stakeholders gathered to celebrate the organization’s accomplishments and learn about plans for the year ahead. 

LAS VEGAS: Netflix Bites Vegas is now open at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. The concept is a one-year culinary residency offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with each menu item inspired by a hit Netflix show or movie. Expect menu items like the Bridgerton Regency Tea, Eleven’s Feast, La Casa del Sangria, and a Too Hot to Handle-inspired bloody mary. Walk-ins are welcome now with reservations available starting Feb. 20.

LOS ANGELES: GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, announced Cynthia Erivo will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 27. The award is presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues. 

LA-based production agency Salt announced the expansion of its executive leadership team, with the appointment of Nancy Grammatico as vice president, head of finance. With over 20 years of experience leading finance for award-winning media and events organizations, Grammatico joins Salt during a period of exceptional growth for both Salt and its sister agency, Pinch. 

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Canal House of Georgetown, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, will debut this month in D.C.'s historic Georgetown neighborhood. The property features 92 guest rooms, including 10 specialty suites, three terrace rooms, and two private townhouses. Planners can also work with a library lounge, a private courtyard, and the C&O Lounge, which serves locally inspired cuisine.

