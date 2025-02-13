NATIONAL: Destination Canada has released what it's billing as a first-of-its-kind measurement tool that looks beyond traditional metrics like visitor spending and arrivals to assess the comprehensive benefits tourism brings to Canadians. Tourism's Wealth & Wellbeing Index highlights the sector's role in empowering communities, preserving culture, protecting Canada's natural assets, and driving economic growth. The index aims to serve as a strategic tool for industry leaders, policymakers, and businesses, offering data-driven insights and best practices from across the country to inform decision-making and the ability to capitalize on tourism's growth potential.

EDMONTON: Celebrate the bold, vibrant flavors of Trini-Chinese cuisine—a fusion of Trinidad and Tobago seasonings and Chinese dishes. At Fu's Repair Shop Feb. 19-23, patrons can enjoy a one-week menu that blends Guangdong and Caribbean traditions by award-winning chef Winnie Chen and Cafe Caribbean’s Nadine Lewis and Pat Ross. On Feb. 22 only, join the Food + Mural Walking Tour, an exploration of menus created by Black chefs and their collaborators, with stops at walls/murals created by local Black artists.

At this year's Edmonton Craft Beer Festival—taking place March 7-8—expect more than 150 breweries, distilleries, cideries, meaderies, and RTD (ready-to-drink) beverages to sample. Festivalgoers can also enjoy food from over 20 local pubs, restaurants, and eateries. Beerfest keeps the vibe going in every corner of the festival with live music lounges, plus an after-party.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism welcomes the extension of the city’s Light Rail Transit system to Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, offering a convenient and affordable connection for delegates between the city’s international transport hub and the heart of downtown Ottawa. This long-awaited expansion marks a significant milestone in Ottawa’s transportation infrastructure, making it easier for international delegates, tourists, and business travelers to explore Canada’s capital.

VANCOUVER: CelticFest Vancouver returns March 7-17—and will look different from previous years. This year there will be no public, downtown festival as Vancouverites have become accustomed to. Instead, crowds will be spread out across mostly ticketed events around the city over 10 days. Events include local comedian Amy Walsh hosting an Irish comedy show with Aaron McCann, chef Donal Hughes preparing a live cooking demonstration of Irish favorites with a modern twist, and the Vancouver Welsh Men's Choir returning.

