Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Index, Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, CelticFest Vancouver, and More

February 13, 2025

NATIONAL: Destination Canada has released what it's billing as a first-of-its-kind measurement tool that looks beyond traditional metrics like visitor spending and arrivals to assess the comprehensive benefits tourism brings to Canadians. Tourism's Wealth & Wellbeing Index highlights the sector's role in empowering communities, preserving culture, protecting Canada's natural assets, and driving economic growth. The index aims to serve as a strategic tool for industry leaders, policymakers, and businesses, offering data-driven insights and best practices from across the country to inform decision-making and the ability to capitalize on tourism's growth potential. 

EDMONTON: Celebrate the bold, vibrant flavors of Trini-Chinese cuisine—a fusion of Trinidad and Tobago seasonings and Chinese dishes. At Fu's Repair Shop Feb. 19-23, patrons can enjoy a one-week menu that blends Guangdong and Caribbean traditions by award-winning chef Winnie Chen and Cafe Caribbean’s Nadine Lewis and Pat Ross. On Feb. 22 only, join the Food + Mural Walking Tour, an exploration of menus created by Black chefs and their collaborators, with stops at walls/murals created by local Black artists.

At this year's Edmonton Craft Beer Festival—taking place March 7-8—expect more than 150 breweries, distilleries, cideries, meaderies, and RTD (ready-to-drink) beverages to sample. Festivalgoers can also enjoy food from over 20 local pubs, restaurants, and eateries. Beerfest keeps the vibe going in every corner of the festival with live music lounges, plus an after-party.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism welcomes the extension of the city’s Light Rail Transit system to Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, offering a convenient and affordable connection for delegates between the city’s international transport hub and the heart of downtown Ottawa. This long-awaited expansion marks a significant milestone in Ottawa’s transportation infrastructure, making it easier for international delegates, tourists, and business travelers to explore Canada’s capital.

VANCOUVER: CelticFest Vancouver returns March 7-17—and will look different from previous years. This year there will be no public, downtown festival as Vancouverites have become accustomed to. Instead, crowds will be spread out across mostly ticketed events around the city over 10 days. Events include local comedian Amy Walsh hosting an Irish comedy show with Aaron McCann, chef Donal Hughes preparing a live cooking demonstration of Irish favorites with a modern twist, and the Vancouver Welsh Men's Choir returning.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix Bites Vegas Now Open, GLAAD Media Awards, Canal House to Debut in D.C., and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Avenue Development, Carnaval de Québec, Vancouver Aquarium's New Exhibit, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Baltimore CEO to Step Down, Horseshoe Bay Resort Announces New Event Venue, On Air Fest, and More
Industry Buzz
US: GLAAD's Super Bowl Event, The Webby Awards' New Director, a New Virtual Event Platform, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix Bites Vegas Now Open, GLAAD Media Awards, Canal House to Debut in D.C., and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Avenue Development, Carnaval de Québec, Vancouver Aquarium's New Exhibit, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Baltimore CEO to Step Down, Horseshoe Bay Resort Announces New Event Venue, On Air Fest, and More
Industry Buzz
US: GLAAD's Super Bowl Event, The Webby Awards' New Director, a New Virtual Event Platform, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: The PBR Canada National Finals, the Pokémon 2025 Regional Championship, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SAVOR at Omni PGA Frisco, Hilton Galveston Renovations, Cirque du Soleil's Museum Partnership, and More
Most Popular
Sports
Super Bowl LIX: Event Producers Give Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show an A
Event Production & Fabrication
Grammys 2025: All the Event Moments We Loved This Year
Strategy
What Skills Do Event Professionals Need to Succeed in 2025?
Event Design & Decor
Chill Out: These Ski Resort-Inspired Events and Activations Are Snow Much Fun
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Why Subway Hosted a Fancy Five-Course Meal
Sports
BizBash 25th Anniversary: A Look Back at Some of Our Favorite Super Bowl Activations
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Halifax's Record Year, Montreal Science Centre's 25th Anniversary, The Rare Tour Hits Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta CVB's New Board Chair, AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards, Hyatt Regency Lake Washington's Planner Promotion, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: APIK Mississauga, Ottawa's Winterlude, Public Art at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Vegas Loop Station, Railbird Music Festival, The New Yorker's Centennial Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Silver Skate Festival, LunarFest Vancouver, 2025 IMPACT Award Winners, and More
Industry Buzz
US: LA Gives Back, Sports Power Brunch, Oregon Convention Center's New Certification, and More
Page 1 of 142
Next Page