AUSTIN, TEXAS: Create & Cultivate’s Future Summit presented by Chase Ink, a one-day event for women in business looking to level up, takes place March 9 during SXSW. Ashley Graham—trailblazing supermodel, entrepreneur, OLLY ambassador, and someone who continues to redefine beauty standards and champion body confidence—will be the keynote speaker. She will join a powerhouse women’s wellness-centered panel with OLLY dropping insights on confidence, wellness, and living boldly.

CINCINNATI: Map Your Show recently launched MYS Insights, a powerful new analytics tool designed to help trade show organizers track and predict revenue, identify at-risk exhibitors, and improve overall event performance. MYS Insights transforms exhibitor behavioral data to give real-time visibility into revenue pacing and sponsorships. These insights allow organizers to make smarter, data-backed decisions before, during, and after an event.

LOS ANGELES: Proto Inc., the original hologram and spatial computing company, announced that Todd Bouman has taken the role of CEO. The electronics industry veteran was handpicked by Proto inventor and founding CEO David Nussbaum, who steps into the role as chairman. Bouman was most recently president, CEO, and chair of Sharp/NEC Display Solutions, Americas. There, he crafted a transformative strategy that established the company as a dominant player in the global electronics and software display industry.

Crypto.com Arena—one of the largest indoor arenas in the world and home to the LA Lakers, LA Kings, and LA Sparks—was awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating for a second consecutive year by the International WELL Building Institute, the global authority for advancing health in buildings, organizations, and communities. This global benchmark recognizes venues like the Crypto.com Arena that prioritize the health and safety of their staff and visitors, and this year, the certification now extends to the entire campus, including the Peacock Theater and AEG offices at L.A. LIVE.

NEW YORK: The 2025 Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala takes place April 1 at Cipriani Wall Street. The high-profile event will feature four-course meals prepared by culinary luminaries such as Daniel Boulud, Maneet Chauhan, and culinary chair Franklin Becker and will help to bridge neurodiversity in the workplace gaps by fueling Autism Speaks programs that create employment opportunities.

