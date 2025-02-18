Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

US: MYS Insights, Proto's New CEO, Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala, and More

February 18, 2025

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Create & Cultivate’s Future Summit presented by Chase Ink, a one-day event for women in business looking to level up, takes place March 9 during SXSW. Ashley Graham—trailblazing supermodel, entrepreneur, OLLY ambassador, and someone who continues to redefine beauty standards and champion body confidence—will be the keynote speaker. She will join a powerhouse women’s wellness-centered panel with OLLY dropping insights on confidence, wellness, and living boldly.

CINCINNATI: Map Your Show recently launched MYS Insights, a powerful new analytics tool designed to help trade show organizers track and predict revenue, identify at-risk exhibitors, and improve overall event performance. MYS Insights transforms exhibitor behavioral data to give real-time visibility into revenue pacing and sponsorships. These insights allow organizers to make smarter, data-backed decisions before, during, and after an event.

LOS ANGELES: Proto Inc., the original hologram and spatial computing company, announced that Todd Bouman has taken the role of CEO. The electronics industry veteran was handpicked by Proto inventor and founding CEO David Nussbaum, who steps into the role as chairman. Bouman was most recently president, CEO, and chair of Sharp/NEC Display Solutions, Americas. There, he crafted a transformative strategy that established the company as a dominant player in the global electronics and software display industry.

Crypto.com Arena—one of the largest indoor arenas in the world and home to the LA Lakers, LA Kings, and LA Sparks—was awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating for a second consecutive year by the International WELL Building Institute, the global authority for advancing health in buildings, organizations, and communities. This global benchmark recognizes venues like the Crypto.com Arena that prioritize the health and safety of their staff and visitors, and this year, the certification now extends to the entire campus, including the Peacock Theater and AEG offices at L.A. LIVE.

NEW YORK: The 2025 Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala takes place April 1 at Cipriani Wall Street. The high-profile event will feature four-course meals prepared by culinary luminaries such as Daniel Boulud, Maneet Chauhan, and culinary chair Franklin Becker and will help to bridge neurodiversity in the workplace gaps by fueling Autism Speaks programs that create employment opportunities.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Snow Rodeo, Halifax's ITMP 2030, Billy Bishop Toronto's New Mural, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix Bites Vegas Now Open, GLAAD Media Awards, Canal House to Debut in D.C., and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Index, Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, CelticFest Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Avenue Development, Carnaval de Québec, Vancouver Aquarium's New Exhibit, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Snow Rodeo, Halifax's ITMP 2030, Billy Bishop Toronto's New Mural, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix Bites Vegas Now Open, GLAAD Media Awards, Canal House to Debut in D.C., and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Index, Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, CelticFest Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Avenue Development, Carnaval de Québec, Vancouver Aquarium's New Exhibit, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Baltimore CEO to Step Down, Horseshoe Bay Resort Announces New Event Venue, On Air Fest, and More
Industry Buzz
US: GLAAD's Super Bowl Event, The Webby Awards' New Director, a New Virtual Event Platform, and More
Most Popular
Sports
Super Bowl LIX: 75+ Standout Moments From the Week's Top Events and Brand Activations
Sports
Super Bowl LIX: Event Producers Give Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show an A
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Welch’s Zero Bodega That Turned Into a Surprise Speakeasy
Sports
How This Event Elevates Women Behind the Scenes in Sports
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Look at the Best Brand Moments From NYFW Fall/Winter 2025
Event Design & Decor
17 Stunning (and Unique) Ways Events Have Immersed Guests in Nature
Industry Buzz
CANADA: The PBR Canada National Finals, the Pokémon 2025 Regional Championship, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SAVOR at Omni PGA Frisco, Hilton Galveston Renovations, Cirque du Soleil's Museum Partnership, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Halifax's Record Year, Montreal Science Centre's 25th Anniversary, The Rare Tour Hits Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta CVB's New Board Chair, AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards, Hyatt Regency Lake Washington's Planner Promotion, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: APIK Mississauga, Ottawa's Winterlude, Public Art at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Vegas Loop Station, Railbird Music Festival, The New Yorker's Centennial Celebration, and More
Page 1 of 142
Next Page