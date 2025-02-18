GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas announced multiplatinum, 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and record producer John Legend will take the stage at the resort’s Casuarina Beach on May 24. His performance will launch the resort’s 2025 "Music Making Waves" series, part of the Atlantis: LIVE platform. Taking place over Memorial Day weekend, the concert will serve as the official kickoff to summer at Atlantis Paradise Island.

CALGARY: The Snow Rodeo is back and ready to deliver the excitement at WinSport Calgary Olympic Park. On Feb. 21, the FIS Halfpipe World Cup kicks off, followed by the FIS Slopestyle World Cup on Feb. 22. The world’s best freestyle athletes compete in the fifth edition of this high-octane event. Expect jaw-dropping tricks, fierce competition, and no admission fee.

EDMONTON: Explore Edmonton announced that The UNbrella by Team AdaMatium, comprised of Mathew Hale and Adam Groshong, is the winner of the third annual KDays Design Competition. The competition, run in partnership with Media Architecture Design Edmonton, focuses on showcasing Edmonton’s design community and creating unique points of interest on the KDays fairgrounds. The 2025 theme, "Make It Rain," looked for inspiring designs for a misting structure, and received a total of 16 submissions.

HALIFAX: Discover Halifax is hosting eight regional engagement sessions across the Halifax Regional Municipality in the coming weeks to collect community input and help shape the future of tourism in the municipality. Consultation for the Halifax Regional Integrated Tourism Master Plan 2030, or ITMP 2030, is a chance to share ideas, insights, and priorities to shape a strategy that reflects community identity and fosters local opportunity. See Discover Halifax's website for sessions dates and times.

TORONTO: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport announced that it is dedicating a space on the exterior of its passenger terminal to a new mural. The project, supported by the City of Toronto's StreetARToronto program and realized by Jakarundi Graphics, aims to continue and enhance the airport's long-standing commitment to reflecting the vibrancy and diversity of Toronto through unique public art displays.

