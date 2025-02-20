GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island announced its culinary talent and events for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, taking place March 12-16. The five-day festival hosted at the resort showcases world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and notable TV personalities including Bobby Flay, Kardea Brown, Katie Lee, and Michael Symon, in addition to welcoming back culinary talents like Alon Shaya, JJ Johnson, José Andrés, Michael White, and Glenn Rolnick. The festival will also host a special performance by Baha Men, plus Shaggy for a late-night performance.

Fairmont Golden Prague announced key personnel ahead of its highly anticipated opening this spring. This includes Gerhard Struger as regional vice president and managing director, Marek Tichý as lead architect, and chef Maroš Jambor as chef de cuisine at Zlatá Praha. Situated in the heart of Prague’s UNESCO World Heritage Centre Old Town, Fairmont Golden Prague is housed in one of the city’s most iconic and historic buildings at the gate of the prestigious Pařížská Street on the banks of the Vltava River.

HALIFAX: This week, WestJet announced new service between Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS). The new service will operate through the airline's 2025 summer schedule, with up to six times-weekly service beginning May 29. This will be the first time WestJet operates between Amsterdam and Halifax, contributing to a 97% increase in the airline's transatlantic seat capacity from Nova Scotia, compared to last year.

MONTREAL The City of Mirabel has officially unveiled, during its presentation on future development projects for 2025, plans for a world-class indoor water park in Cité Mirabel. This project, led by Ray Junior Courtemanche, represents an investment of $175 million to $200 million and is set to become a major economic and tourism driver for the region and Greater Montreal. This multifunctional complex will feature over 20 water attractions, including a water roller coaster and a lazy river. It will also include two hotels, a 1,500-seat performance hall, and a 70,000-square-foot convention center.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Victoria's second annual Hot Chocolate Festival is taking place now through Feb. 28. The monthlong festival is a fundraiser in support of the BC SPCA Victoria Community Animal Center, with $1 from each hot chocolate sold being donated to charity. More than 24 vendors throughout Greater Victoria are ready to serve their hot chocolate creations featuring unique artisan flavors. New to the festival this year will be hot chocolate-themed creations including hot chocolate-inspired ice cream and beer. Some of this year’s artisan flavors include Black Forest, passion fruit, and Mexican chai.

