Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

US: InterContinental Indianapolis Opens, Formula 1 Attraction Headed to Las Vegas, GLAAD Media Awards Announces Host, and More

March 4, 2025

DENVER: The ART Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton announced Tharon Weighill as the new executive chef at FIRE Restaurant & Lounge. Weighill’s arrival signals an exciting resurgence of passion and innovation at the signature restaurant, infusing the menu with bold flavors and a distinctive personal touch. He has held roles at several impressive Denver establishments, including head chef at Ste. Ellie.

INDIANAPOLIS: InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has opened its newest luxury property, InterContinental Indianapolis. Located in the city’s downtown, InterContinental Indianapolis is steps from the iconic Monument Circle and the Indiana State Capitol. The destination’s first luxury hotel to open in two decades features 170 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites complemented by two new dining concepts helmed by award-winning chef Craig Baker. It also boasts over 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 2,500-square-foot ballroom.

LAS VEGAS: North America’s largest Formula 1 attraction is racing into Las Vegas on March 29. Grand Prix Plaza, home to the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, will open to the public for the first time, inviting fans to experience three new F1 attractions across more than 100,000 square feet of adrenaline-fueled entertainment. The attractions include F1 X, an interactive journey into the world of Formula 1; F1 DRIVE, an F1-inspired karting experience; and F1 HUB, which features simulator racing and a fan store.

Caesars Entertainment is currently embarking on a six-city tour to educate meeting professionals about the value of wellness at events and demonstrate its new wellness menus. These menus are meant to help clients integrate thoughtful wellness elements into their agenda not only to delight their attendees and stakeholders but to drive engagement and foster a greater sense of community at live events. The next stop takes place March 13 in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area.

LOS ANGELES: GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced that actor, producer, and director Michael Urie will host the 36th GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 27. Since 1990, the awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ award show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: International Indigenous Tourism Conference, Femme Fest, Celebrate Toronto Anniversary Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Opus Agency's Acquisition, Garcia’s Chicago to Open, 78th Tony Awards Announces Host, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Hard Rock Hotel in Ontario, Age of Union's Immersive Exhibit Returns to SXSW, Destination Toronto's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ESPA's New President, Major Renovations Slated for Churchill Downs Racetrack, Hotel del Coronado's New Chef, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: International Indigenous Tourism Conference, Femme Fest, Celebrate Toronto Anniversary Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Opus Agency's Acquisition, Garcia’s Chicago to Open, 78th Tony Awards Announces Host, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Hard Rock Hotel in Ontario, Age of Union's Immersive Exhibit Returns to SXSW, Destination Toronto's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ESPA's New President, Major Renovations Slated for Churchill Downs Racetrack, Hotel del Coronado's New Chef, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YEG Ice Fest, 'Snow White' Exhibit at Casa Loma, IMAX Victoria Film Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Pool Season, Pausmith Group's New Chef, Mayflower Hotel's 100th Anniversary, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Netflix's Tasty New IRL Experience Is Now Open in Las Vegas
Event Production & Fabrication
South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies
Event Production & Fabrication
7 Things Keeping Event Professionals Awake at Night
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
33 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From NBC, Nespresso, Whataburger, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Food Porn: Get a Sneaky Peek Inside CookUnity’s Peep Show Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Skincare Brand Created an Oasis of Wellness in the Wake of LA's Wildfires
Industry Buzz
CANADA: WestJet Adds Flights to Amsterdam, Mirabel Announces Plans for Indoor Water Park, Hot Chocolate Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: MYS Insights, Proto's New CEO, Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Snow Rodeo, Halifax's ITMP 2030, Billy Bishop Toronto's New Mural, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Netflix Bites Vegas Now Open, GLAAD Media Awards, Canal House to Debut in D.C., and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Index, Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, CelticFest Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Avenue Development, Carnaval de Québec, Vancouver Aquarium's New Exhibit, and More
Page 1 of 143
Next Page