DENVER: The ART Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton announced Tharon Weighill as the new executive chef at FIRE Restaurant & Lounge. Weighill’s arrival signals an exciting resurgence of passion and innovation at the signature restaurant, infusing the menu with bold flavors and a distinctive personal touch. He has held roles at several impressive Denver establishments, including head chef at Ste. Ellie.

INDIANAPOLIS: InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has opened its newest luxury property, InterContinental Indianapolis. Located in the city’s downtown, InterContinental Indianapolis is steps from the iconic Monument Circle and the Indiana State Capitol. The destination’s first luxury hotel to open in two decades features 170 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites complemented by two new dining concepts helmed by award-winning chef Craig Baker. It also boasts over 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 2,500-square-foot ballroom.

LAS VEGAS: North America’s largest Formula 1 attraction is racing into Las Vegas on March 29. Grand Prix Plaza, home to the state-of-the-art Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, will open to the public for the first time, inviting fans to experience three new F1 attractions across more than 100,000 square feet of adrenaline-fueled entertainment. The attractions include F1 X, an interactive journey into the world of Formula 1; F1 DRIVE, an F1-inspired karting experience; and F1 HUB, which features simulator racing and a fan store.

Caesars Entertainment is currently embarking on a six-city tour to educate meeting professionals about the value of wellness at events and demonstrate its new wellness menus. These menus are meant to help clients integrate thoughtful wellness elements into their agenda not only to delight their attendees and stakeholders but to drive engagement and foster a greater sense of community at live events. The next stop takes place March 13 in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area.

LOS ANGELES: GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced that actor, producer, and director Michael Urie will host the 36th GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 27. Since 1990, the awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ award show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

