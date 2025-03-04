EDMONTON: Edmonton has been selected as the host city for the 2026 International Indigenous Tourism Conference (IITC), the world’s largest Indigenous tourism conference dedicated to promoting and celebrating the richness of Indigenous tourism. Indigenous tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Canada, creating jobs, supporting entrepreneurs, and advancing economic reconciliation. Hosting the 2026 IITC will bring economic benefits to the Edmonton region, support Indigenous tourism operators, and open new opportunities for growth.

OTTAWA: Femme Fest is a vibrant celebration of empowerment, creativity, and community in honor of International Women’s Day. The event brings together local artisans, entrepreneurs, and change-makers committed to advancing gender equality and supporting women-led initiatives. On March 8 at Next Door Ottawa, Femme Fest invites visitors to shop locally and discover handmade products, jewelry, art, sustainable goods, and more from women-led businesses.

QUEBEC CITY: The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is trialling a new customized screening line, designed so that airports with limited space can employ advanced technology and equipment while enhancing the passenger experience. The Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) is the first airport in Canada to trial this new line that offers the benefits of a CATSA Plus screening line by allowing multiple (up to three) passengers to place their belongings in screening bins at the same time. Additionally, travelers using the new line will enjoy the advantages of CT X-ray technology, through which permitted liquids, aerosols and gels, medical devices, and large electronics will no longer need to be removed from carry-on bags.

TORONTO: The Port of Toronto has shared data from its 2024 activity. Last year, the port handled more than 2 million metric tons of cargo and welcomed 34 cruise ships, bringing nearly 18,000 visitors to its cruise ship terminal. These figures aim to highlight the port's continued significance as a key contributor to tourism, trade, and construction in Ontario's largest city and most populous region.

Celebrate Toronto's 191st anniversary festival will take place on April 5 at Nathan Phillips Square. Join thousands of proud Torontonians for a free celebration filled with unforgettable experiences, entertainment, and energy. Programming includes more than 150 local vendors, contests and games, food and beverage vendors, and a fireworks show.

