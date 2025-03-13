NATIONAL: 360 Destination Group and CSI DMC are merging to create one of the largest DMCs in the U.S. Initially, both companies will continue operating as separate entities, with plans to unify under a single brand before the end of the year. By combining forces, 360 and CSI will offer expanded reach, increased resources, and a deeper well of expertise.

LAS VEGAS: Kevin Bagger, vice president of the research center for the LVCVA, shared key findings from the 2024 Visitor Profile Study during this week's LVCVA board of directors meeting. The Las Vegas Visitor Profile Study is an annual report produced by the LVCVA that is widely regarded as a valued resource for the tourism and business communities and helps to understand Vegas visitors, including their travel sentiments. The 2024 study highlights a year of strong spending, and that Las Vegas significantly exceeded visitors’ expectations.

NASHVILLE, TENN.: The Nashville location of Play Playground, a destination for large-scale immersive games and attractions, food, and drinks, is officially open. Located steps from Broadway, Play Playground welcomed hundreds of guests during its grand opening weekend to experience larger-than-life play, fresh cocktails and mocktails, and entertainment across two levels, plus a rooftop venue. Bottle service, secret menu items, and private event packages are available.

SAN FRANCISCO: Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that the second edition of HumanX, a conference that brings together leaders and innovators in the AI industry, will take place in San Francisco April 7-9, 2026. Lurie virtually addressed the conference’s debut edition, which has convened over 3,000 attendees in Las Vegas. HumanX 2026 will feature thought-provoking discussions, hands-on demos, and exclusive networking opportunities, cementing its status as a must-attend event for those shaping the future of AI.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Destinations International, the association representing destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus, announced the launch of its new Business Intelligence Certificate Program designed to empower destination organization professionals with the skills and insights needed to excel in the dynamic world of business events. This program is tailored specifically for entry- to mid-level professionals in sales, services, and marketing who are looking to enhance their understanding of how to strategically apply business intelligence concepts to improve decision-making and client engagement.

