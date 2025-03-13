Share Your Event Marketing Insights to Win an Apple Watch
Share Your Event Marketing Insights to Win a Series 10 Apple Watch

US: 360 Destination Group and CSI DMC Merge, Play Playground Opens in Nashville, HumanX Headed to San Fran, and More

March 13, 2025

NATIONAL: 360 Destination Group and CSI DMC are merging to create one of the largest DMCs in the U.S. Initially, both companies will continue operating as separate entities, with plans to unify under a single brand before the end of the year. By combining forces, 360 and CSI will offer expanded reach, increased resources, and a deeper well of expertise.

LAS VEGAS: Kevin Bagger, vice president of the research center for the LVCVA, shared key findings from the 2024 Visitor Profile Study during this week's LVCVA board of directors meeting. The Las Vegas Visitor Profile Study is an annual report produced by the LVCVA that is widely regarded as a valued resource for the tourism and business communities and helps to understand Vegas visitors, including their travel sentiments. The 2024 study highlights a year of strong spending, and that Las Vegas significantly exceeded visitors’ expectations.

NASHVILLE, TENN.: The Nashville location of Play Playground, a destination for large-scale immersive games and attractions, food, and drinks, is officially open. Located steps from Broadway, Play Playground welcomed hundreds of guests during its grand opening weekend to experience larger-than-life play, fresh cocktails and mocktails, and entertainment across two levels, plus a rooftop venue. Bottle service, secret menu items, and private event packages are available.

SAN FRANCISCO: Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that the second edition of HumanX, a conference that brings together leaders and innovators in the AI industry, will take place in San Francisco April 7-9, 2026. Lurie virtually addressed the conference’s debut edition, which has convened over 3,000 attendees in Las Vegas. HumanX 2026 will feature thought-provoking discussions, hands-on demos, and exclusive networking opportunities, cementing its status as a must-attend event for those shaping the future of AI.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Destinations International, the association representing destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus, announced the launch of its new Business Intelligence Certificate Program designed to empower destination organization professionals with the skills and insights needed to excel in the dynamic world of business events. This program is tailored specifically for entry- to mid-level professionals in sales, services, and marketing who are looking to enhance their understanding of how to strategically apply business intelligence concepts to improve decision-making and client engagement.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Food and Cocktail Festival, Ottawa Tourism's Anti-Human Trafficking Plan, Toronto Pearson's Award, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The iLUKA Collective Expands to US, CityPickle Returns to Central Park, NWSL Partners with Alex Cooper's Unwell Brand, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada Partners with Chef Masaki Hashimoto, Toronto's 2024 Tourism Numbers, CelticFest Vancouver Underway, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Wasserman Unites Creative Teams, Susan G. Komen's Fundraiser Gala, Miami Music Week, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Food and Cocktail Festival, Ottawa Tourism's Anti-Human Trafficking Plan, Toronto Pearson's Award, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The iLUKA Collective Expands to US, CityPickle Returns to Central Park, NWSL Partners with Alex Cooper's Unwell Brand, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada Partners with Chef Masaki Hashimoto, Toronto's 2024 Tourism Numbers, CelticFest Vancouver Underway, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Wasserman Unites Creative Teams, Susan G. Komen's Fundraiser Gala, Miami Music Week, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SkirtsAfire, Canada's Walk of Fame Induction Gala, Greater Victoria Flower Count, and More
Industry Buzz
US: InterContinental Indianapolis Opens, Formula 1 Attraction Headed to Las Vegas, GLAAD Media Awards Announces Host, and More
Most Popular
Trade Shows
15 Attention-Grabbing Booths From Natural Products Expo West 2025
Event Design & Decor
Oscars 2025: Steal-Worthy Event Design Highlights From Hollywood's Biggest Week
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Top 5 Ways Event Profs Measure the Success of Pop-Up Activations
Gifts & Swag
What's Working Now in Event Swag?
Event Production & Fabrication
South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies
Programming & Entertainment
How a Tragic Loss Led to This Groundbreaking Event Safety Initiative
Industry Buzz
CANADA: International Indigenous Tourism Conference, Femme Fest, Celebrate Toronto Anniversary Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Opus Agency's Acquisition, Garcia’s Chicago to Open, 78th Tony Awards Announces Host, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Hard Rock Hotel in Ontario, Age of Union's Immersive Exhibit Returns to SXSW, Destination Toronto's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ESPA's New President, Major Renovations Slated for Churchill Downs Racetrack, Hotel del Coronado's New Chef, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YEG Ice Fest, 'Snow White' Exhibit at Casa Loma, IMAX Victoria Film Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Pool Season, Pausmith Group's New Chef, Mayflower Hotel's 100th Anniversary, and More
Page 1 of 143
Next Page