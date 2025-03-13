BANFF: Banff Food and Cocktail Festival returns this spring April 22 through May 4. Showcasing the vibrant local food and cocktail scene, the festival features curated events and special cocktail menus available in all participating restaurants. During the first weekend, Made with Love: Festival on Bear Street offers a chance for visitors to sample a selection of food and cocktail or mocktail pairing options during an outdoor street festival in the heart of Banff on Bear Street.

EDMONTON: Downtown Dining Week is back, taking place now through March 23. Visitors can tempt their taste buds with an array of multicourse menus available from some of Edmonton's best eateries. This celebration of Edmonton’s diverse culinary scene gives diners an opportunity to enjoy special fixed-price menus from participating restaurants.

MONTREAL: Tourisme Montréal announced that the destination has achieved silver-level certification from GreenStep, with a score of 74%, the highest ever recorded for a destination certified by the Canadian organization. Recognized internationally for its expertise in sustainable tourism, GreenStep evaluates and ranks both tourism offices and the destinations they represent.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism has implemented its comprehensive Anti-Human Trafficking Action Plan to combat human trafficking within the business tourism and hospitality sectors. The DMO has collaborated with key partners—including Meeting Professionals Against Human Trafficking (MPAHT), Voice Found, and The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking—to develop a strategic plan focused on awareness, education, and prevention. This collective effort aims to foster a secure environment for all visitors and residents.

TORONTO: Toronto Pearson reclaimed the prestigious award for best airport (for over 40 million passengers) in North America by Airports Council International World for the second consecutive year, and the seventh time in eight years. This award is part of ACI World's Airport Service Quality program, which recognizes airports around the globe for delivering the best experience for their passengers.

