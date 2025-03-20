Share Your Event Marketing Insights to Win an Apple Watch
US: Appellation Lodi Opens in May, Analog Events' New Hire, New Hilton Hotel in Park City, and More

March 20, 2025

GLOBAL: IMEX, which organizes two of the world’s largest trade shows for the business events sector, has created two new roles within its business to respond to industry changes and reach new audiences. Kelly Grant is now marketing director, bringing over 15 years of experience in the global events industry. She now heads up the 16-person marketing, content, social media, and digital team. Natalie Gestetner is now IMEX brand ambassador. Based on the West Coast of the U.S., she’ll work within the new Impact team and work closely with brand-side executives and senior-level marketers to introduce them to IMEX and explore how the shows can support their strategic objectives and KPIs.

LODI, CALIF.: In May, culinary-first hospitality brand Appellation will unveil Appellation Lodi – Wine & Roses Resort and Spa, located northeast of San Francisco. The brand will transform what is currently Wine & Roses, which will continue to welcome guests for stays, dining, and spa experiences during a phased renovation, which is expected to be conducted through late spring 2025. This marks the first operating property for Appellation. With six event spaces spanning 7,000 square feet—including the Garden Ballroom and lush gardens—the resort can host events for up to 350 guests, with catering from the new on-site restaurant, Americana House, which sources ingredients from the resort’s own culinary gardens, in addition to local farms and vineyards.

LOS ANGELES: Analog Events has welcomed Michael Mesbah as its new head of events. In his new role, Mesbah will lead experiential event strategy, production, and execution for a diverse portfolio of clients. Previously, he was senior vice president of production and operations at Lupine Creative, overseeing creative and production teams, as well as agency operations, with prior leadership roles at RQ Media Group and Disney Experiences.

PARK CITY, UTAH: Hilton announced the signing of an agreement for a new-build Canopy by Hilton hotel at Deer Valley East Village. Set to open in summer 2026, this boutique hotel aims to immerse guests in the best of the locale, offering direct slope access, après-ski experiences, and year-round mountain adventures. It will be North America’s first luxury alpine village developed since 1981.

SAN DIEGO: Terramar, a DMC Network company that delivers experiences across three countries and 15 destinations, has appointed Geraldine Gracidas as senior director of U.S. operations. Gracidas has spent over a decade with Terramar in its flagship destination of Los Cabos, and then joined the U.S. team in 2022 to help unify standards across all locations. Her new role will include enhancing team cohesion across all locations while maintaining the same high standard of service and attendee experience.

