US: Arizona Biltmore Leadership Updates, San Francisco Travel's 2025 Forecast, Marriott's One Millionth Room in the US, and More

March 25, 2025

GLOBAL: Fairmont Rio de Janeiro Copacabana, one of Brazil’s most iconic hospitality addresses and part of the Accor group, will host the 19th edition of SAHIC Latin America & The Caribbean – Hotel and Tourism Investment Forum, taking place March 24-25. As the region’s premier investment platform for the industry, the event will bring together business leaders, investors, and experts to discuss market trends and the future of hospitality.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.: Visit Atlantic City and Herb Gillen Airshows have announced the return of the popular air show to the shores of New Jersey, with the Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival set to take place July 15-16. The free event aims to welcome visitors from near and far as they witness fascinating feats being performed in the sky. 

PHOENIX: Arizona Biltmore, LXR Hotels & Resorts, announced updates to its leadership team. Bertrand Daluzeau is now the director of food and beverage; he will oversee the resort’s seven dining outlets and aim to elevate banquet dining and drive environmentally friendly initiatives to reduce food waste. Zeina Reinboldt is now the director of weddings and social events and will lead strategic initiatives to enhance the guest experience.

SAN FRANCISCO: The San Francisco Travel Association released an updated 2025 tourism forecast and 2024 visitor impact results at its annual marketing conference, held last week at The Hibernia. San Francisco Travel projects modest growth in visitation and overall visitor spending in 2025, driven by a strong convention calendar and increased business travel. San Francisco is expected to welcome 23.33 million visitors this year, compared to 23.06 million in 2024. Visitor spending is projected to increase to $9.41 billion, up from $9.26 billion in 2024.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Marriott International has designated the recently opened Canal House of Georgetown, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, as having the company's millionth room in the U.S. Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano will hold a special ceremony this April to present the property with an honorary plaque to mark the occasion.

