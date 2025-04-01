Free Webinar April 3: AI-Powered Event Personalization.
CANADA: Air Canada's New European Routes, PWHL Takeover Tour, More Electric Bikes in Quebec, and More

April 1, 2025

NATIONAL: Air Canada announced it is adding a new route and boosting frequencies to popular European destinations for the upcoming summer travel season. New summer services from Montreal to Edinburgh will complement the carrier's existing summer services from Toronto to the Scottish capital city. The carrier is also adding close to 1,300 weekly seats to Paris and Athens and is also extending its peak Toronto to Rome schedule until October.

CALGARY: OneWest Event Design & Production announced its official partnership with the Calgary Stampede as the preferred decor services provider. As OneWest expands, the Calgary Stampede will also unveil the BMO Centre, Western Canada’s largest convention center offering 1 million square feet of high-end space. The Calgary Stampede takes place July 4-13.

The 2025 Calgary Outdoor Adventure & Travel Show took place over the weekend, March 29-30. It is Alberta's largest showcase of outdoor gear and adventure travel experiences. The family-friendly show featured a variety of zones, including ones dedicated to adventure travel, camping, health and wellness, and junior outdoor adventures for the kiddos.

EDMONTON: The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) took Edmonton by storm, drawing massive crowds and igniting excitement for women’s hockey as the PWHL Takeover Tour made a stop in the city. Edmonton was home to one of only three Canadian stops on the PWHL Takeover Tour, alongside Vancouver and Quebec City, and part of a slate of nine neutral-site regular-season games that are being played outside the league’s current complement of cities.

MONTREAL: BIXI Montréal announced that 2025 will be associated with significant expansion and densification for its bike-sharing service. For 2025, BIXI will add 1,600 more bikes to its fleet, bringing the total number of bikes in its network to 12,600, including 3,200 electric BIXIs, spread across more than 1,000 stations in 13 cities throughout Quebec. 

