US: BWH Hotels' New Experiences for Soccer Fans, New Restaurants in San Diego and Atlantic City, and More

April 8, 2025

GLOBAL: Amplify, a global creative agency known for its work with major brands, has joined the culture-focused collective Common Interest, which has acquired a 51% stake in Amplify with plans to buy the remaining shares over the next five years. This partnership aims to enhance client offerings through culturally led collaborations and integrates Amplify's leadership into Common Interest, leveraging their expertise across a network of specialized agencies.

NATIONAL: BWH Hotels and the United Soccer League have announced a partnership to enhance soccer experiences across the U.S., offering exclusive travel benefits and improving match viewing with innovative technologies like interactive replays and real-time graphics. This partnership, debuting nationally during the San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC match on CBS, aligns with soccer's growing popularity, especially with upcoming major sports events like the World Cup and the LA Olympics.

Events.com has acquired Citifyd, a technology provider for urban and event parking solutions, enhancing its event management platform by integrating parking management to streamline services for event creators and attendees. This acquisition allows eventgoers to prepurchase parking through Citifyd’s mobile app, providing real-time analytics for better traffic and space management, thereby improving the overall event experience.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.: Ocean Casino Resort—which spans over 20 beachfront acres on the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk and offers 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space—has announced a partnership with nationally acclaimed STARR Restaurants and award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr. As part of the partnership, STARR Restaurants will lend its expertise on the conceptualization and rollout of two new dining concepts opening at the 1,860-room resort this summer.

SAN DIEGO: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego has unveiled the redesigned Sally's restaurant, a bayfront dining venue that celebrates local coastal culture with a fresh Baja Med menu. As the first completed milestone of the hotel's comprehensive propertywide enhancement, the refreshed waterfront restaurant offers an expanded outdoor terrace with sweeping views of the bay, plus space for as many as 400 people just steps from the San Diego Convention Center.

