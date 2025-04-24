AUSTIN, TEXAS: The Westin Austin Downtown announced the upcoming opening of Skipjack Oyster, a new seafood concept debuting this fall. Inspired by the coastal charm and culinary traditions of the Carolina coast, Skipjack Oyster aims to offer a fresh take on the raw-bar experience, featuring daily oyster selections paired with classic accompaniments and white wines. Chef-crafted dishes will range from casual bites to comforting main courses. The restaurant will take over the ground-level space currently occupied by Stella San Jac, which will close on June 27 after a decade of serving downtown Austin.

MIAMI: Miami Beach has officially secured the green light for a major new hospitality development that aims to reshape its appeal as a global destination for conferences and large-scale events. Construction financing has been secured to help advance the development of Grand Hyatt Miami Beach, an 800-room, 17-story property adjacent to the Miami Beach Convention Center. With preconstruction sitework already complete, this financing milestone sets the stage for an official groundbreaking, with project delivery anticipated in late 2027.

NEW YORK: This year’s Made in NYC Week will take place May 1-9. It will feature hundreds of makers across the widest range of events to date. The series, now in its seventh year, brings together makers from all five NYC boroughs for a variety of public events ranging from pop-up markets, brick-and-mortar retail collections, and factory tours to hands-on maker demos and activations.

PHILADELPHIA: Golf content creators are set to tee off alongside popular YouTube stars for the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube, the second of three in the seasonlong Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube that began in March at TPC Sawgrass in Florida. The team event will be broadcast on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel and several other media platforms. The nine-hole competition will get underway on May 7 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course before play begins at the Truist Championship the following day.

SAN DIEGO: Located 10 miles from San Diego International Airport on 36 acres of waterfront property in Chula Vista, Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center is introducing its veteran leadership team at the helm of the project, opening May 15. An integral part of the preopening phase, director of group sales Joy Lynch has overseen group business for the resort since 2022, with director of sales and marketing Russ Mitchell joining the same year to spearhead pre- and post-opening marketing strategies, and Scott Siebert tapped as general manager in 2024, following previous Gaylord management experience.

