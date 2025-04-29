CANADA: Port of Montreal Launches Cruise Season, Canadian Tulip Festival, Junction Public Market, and More

April 29, 2025

EDMONTON: Beethoven Festival is running now through May 3 and features four different concerts packed with the artist's most beloved works—from the groundbreaking Eroica Symphony to the complete set of his piano concertos. Attendees can marvel at Beethoven’s masterpieces as they come to life in the stunning acoustics of the Winspear Centre, performed by the iconic Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

MONTREAL: The Port of Montreal announced the official launch of the 2025 cruise season, heralded by the return of Victory Cruise Lines' Victory I. With 58,000 passengers and crew members expected during the season, and tourist attractions spanning the Great Lakes and international destinations, Montreal affirms its position among North America's top cruise destinations. It's also an opportunity to mark the start of high season at the Grand Quay, which offers public spaces and events to the city's citizens and visitors.

OTTAWA: Springtime in the capital gets a powerful and poignant boost this year as the Canadian Tulip Festival returns May 9-19 for 11 days of floral beauty, historical tribute, and community celebration. The 73rd edition of the festival honors Canada's heroic role in freeing the Netherlands during World War II and the enduring bond that bloomed from it. The free festival features over 300,000 blooming tulips in 26 gardens, plus events like a fun run, a walking tour, and outdoor movie screenings.

ArohaFest takes place May 2-3 at the Shenkman Arts Centre. It is billed as the only fully bilingual festival celebrating the arts of India held in Canada, and it will feature dance, music, visual arts, yoga, and a Bollywood workshop. 

VANCOUVER: Vancouver downtown shopping and entertainment destination Junction Public Market returns May 1 at Granville Square. The second year for Junction Public Market, a unique shipping container marketplace, will feature rotating pop-ups, local artisans, food vendors, a licensed patio, live entertainment, and special events planned throughout the season. Entry is free. The spring/summer market runs through Sept. 28.

