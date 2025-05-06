CANADA: Canadian War Museum's New Exhibit, Chapelle du Séminaire's Renovation, Tempo by Hilton's Canadian Debut, and More

May 6, 2025

OTTAWA: To mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Canadian War Museum invites visitors into a moving journey through the untold postwar stories of veterans. Opening May 9, Last Voices of the Second World War brings to life the voices of some of the conflict's few remaining survivors, as well as those of some who have since passed, offering a rare glimpse into their journey to rebuild their lives and make meaning of their wartime experiences. Using veterans' own words, this exhibition, supported by The Royal Canadian Legion, reveals the complexities of the transition to veteran life, along with the impact of the war on veterans' lives and the lives of their families.

Celebrate arts, crafts, music, dance, and delicious food at the May Show Festival on May 18. This lively event aims to bring together fantastic vendors and entertainment for all to enjoy. Explore, shop, and soak in the festive vibes. Admission is free.

QUEBEC CITY: The beautifully restored Chapelle du Séminaire recently completed an ambitious three-year, $5.2 million renovation. Nestled in the heart of Old Québec, the Chapelle du Séminaire is more than just a unique gathering place—it is a tribute to the city's religious past and the history of Canada. As a premier spiritual landmark in Québec City, the Chapelle houses precious relics that quietly tell the story of a heritage shaped by both French and English influences.

TORONTO: This month, Hilton announced the signing of a franchise agreement for the new-build Tempo by Hilton Toronto Airport, marking the contemporary lifestyle hotel brand’s debut in Canada. Expected to open in 2028, the 193-room property, locally owned and developed by Toronto-based Inspiration Group, forms part of a multiuse complex with convenient access to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

VICTORIA, B.C.: A comprehensive survey of residents in Greater Victoria reveals that sentiment toward tourism is overwhelmingly positive. Nearly 99% of respondents agree tourism is important or very important for Victoria and the surrounding region. A total of 1,450 respondents from 13 Greater Victoria municipalities participated in the survey, making it the largest number of participants for a Destination Greater Victoria-led resident survey to date. DGV initiates resident surveys every few years to ensure that the perspectives and priorities of local residents are central to the region’s tourism strategy.

