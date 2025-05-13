CANADA: KDays New Presenting Sponsor, Eurêka! Festival, New Planner Resource From Ottawa Tourism, and More

May 13, 2025

GLOBAL: The Walt Disney Company and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced an agreement to create a landmark Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The waterfront resort will be located on Yas Island, a destination for entertainment and leisure, connecting travelers from the Middle East and Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond. This seventh Disney theme park resort will combine Disney's iconic stories, characters, and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture.

CALGARY: The Chief Mountain port of entry will be open for the summer season beginning May 15, running through Sept. 30. Chief Mountain is located along Highway 6 in Alberta on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park. In 2024, Canada welcomed over 65,000 travelers at Chief Mountain port of entry.

EDMONTON: Explore Edmonton has welcomed North Central Co-op as the new presenting sponsor for KDays. Beginning this year, the beloved 10-day festival will be known as KDays fueled by North Central Co-op. As title sponsor, North Central Co-op will bring its signature community-first approach to KDays, aiming to enhance the experience across the festival, including community activations, family-friendly programming, and support for local artists and vendors.

MONTREAL: L'île du savoir, in collaboration with Espace pour la vie, invites residents and visitors to Parc Jean-Drapeau and the Biosphère for the 18th edition of the Eurêka! Festival, a big science celebration. Over three days (May 30 to June 1), nearly 150 free family activities led by enthusiasts in the fields of research, education, and innovation will enable the public to explore the many facets of creativity and to meet bold thinkers working every day to advance science.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism has launched its Responsible Events Guide, a comprehensive resource designed to help event planners make more sustainable, inclusive, and community-minded choices when hosting meetings and events in Canada’s capital. The guide will be officially showcased during IMEX Frankfurt, where Ottawa Tourism will spotlight its growing leadership in responsible destination management.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Michael Mina to Open Charlotte Restaurant, SITE NITE 2025, Visitor Data From Orlando, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Book for Corporate Event Profs, American Ballet Theatre's Spring Gala, Visit Phoenix's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: KDays Music Lineup, Hamilton Convention Centre Renovation, Old Port of Montréal Spring Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ESA's New Executive Director, Populus Seattle Opens This Spring, Lobby Bar in DC, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Michael Mina to Open Charlotte Restaurant, SITE NITE 2025, Visitor Data From Orlando, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Book for Corporate Event Profs, American Ballet Theatre's Spring Gala, Visit Phoenix's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: KDays Music Lineup, Hamilton Convention Centre Renovation, Old Port of Montréal Spring Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ESA's New Executive Director, Populus Seattle Opens This Spring, Lobby Bar in DC, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian War Museum's New Exhibit, Chapelle du Séminaire's Renovation, Tempo by Hilton's Canadian Debut, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Chefs Making Waves, Family Style Food Festival, Visit Orlando's New Hire, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Step Inside the First-Ever, Brand-Packed Ulta Beauty World Event
Sports
2025 Kentucky Derby: How the 151-Year-Old Sporting Event and Its Partners Attracted Younger Fans
Sports
See How Teams and Brands Scored with Fans at the 2025 NFL Draft
Event Design & Decor
‘Feathers Galore’: Step Inside the Colorful Carnaval Ambiance of City Harvest’s Annual Gala
Global
Meta's Head of Experiential Marketing and Creative Shares His Favorite Event Venues
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Motorola’s Bold, Multisensory Razr Launch Event
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Chapman’s Ice Cream Festival, Palapa Tours, Design Victoria 2025, and More
Industry Buzz
US: 7-Eleven's Experiential Partnership with Live Nation, MGM's New Benefits for Event Profs, Seattle Hotel Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Port of Montreal Launches Cruise Season, Canadian Tulip Festival, Junction Public Market, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Convention Hotel Plans in Miami, Made in NYC Week, Gaylord Pacific's Leadership Team, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: OutFest, New Luxury Ranch Resort Outside Toronto, Art Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Impact XM Expands, Culinary Weekend at Palms Casino Resort, New Rooftop Venue in DC, and More
Page 1 of 146
Next Page