GLOBAL: The Walt Disney Company and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced an agreement to create a landmark Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The waterfront resort will be located on Yas Island, a destination for entertainment and leisure, connecting travelers from the Middle East and Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond. This seventh Disney theme park resort will combine Disney's iconic stories, characters, and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture.

CALGARY: The Chief Mountain port of entry will be open for the summer season beginning May 15, running through Sept. 30. Chief Mountain is located along Highway 6 in Alberta on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park. In 2024, Canada welcomed over 65,000 travelers at Chief Mountain port of entry.

EDMONTON: Explore Edmonton has welcomed North Central Co-op as the new presenting sponsor for KDays. Beginning this year, the beloved 10-day festival will be known as KDays fueled by North Central Co-op. As title sponsor, North Central Co-op will bring its signature community-first approach to KDays, aiming to enhance the experience across the festival, including community activations, family-friendly programming, and support for local artists and vendors.

MONTREAL: L'île du savoir, in collaboration with Espace pour la vie, invites residents and visitors to Parc Jean-Drapeau and the Biosphère for the 18th edition of the Eurêka! Festival, a big science celebration. Over three days (May 30 to June 1), nearly 150 free family activities led by enthusiasts in the fields of research, education, and innovation will enable the public to explore the many facets of creativity and to meet bold thinkers working every day to advance science.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism has launched its Responsible Events Guide, a comprehensive resource designed to help event planners make more sustainable, inclusive, and community-minded choices when hosting meetings and events in Canada’s capital. The guide will be officially showcased during IMEX Frankfurt, where Ottawa Tourism will spotlight its growing leadership in responsible destination management.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]