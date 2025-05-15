US: Black Student Athlete Summit, Grand Hyatt DFW Airport's Renovation, New Orleans Convention Center's New Event Venue, and More

May 15, 2025

BOULDER, COLO.: Limelight Boulder is now accepting reservations. Set to open its doors in late summer 2025, Limelight Boulder offers 252 guest rooms and will be the first and only hotel developed in partnership with the University of Colorado. The property also features 26,000 square feet of event space, including a 15,000-square-foot ballroom, and can accommodate intimate gatherings for 10 or large-scale events for up to 1,000 guests.

CHICAGO: The Black Student Athlete Summit, a four-day conference dedicated to the empowerment and advancement of student-athletes, along with partner Playfly Sports, announced the sponsors making this year’s summit possible, including Invesco QQQ, Vituity, Skittles, American Heart Association, Good Molecules, Barbasol, the NBA, and the NCAA. Additionally, notable speakers such as DLA Piper's Frank Ryan and WNBA star and Olympian Ariel Atkins of the Chicago Sky have been added to the lineup of panelists. The renowned McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago will host the summit May 21-24.

DALLAS: Grand Hyatt DFW Airport, the hotel located inside Terminal D at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, announced it will undergo a $34 million transformation. The multiphase renovation will begin in July and include guest rooms and suites; meeting and event spaces; lobby and corridors; and newly designed restaurants, lounges, and bars. The completion of the project is planned for late 2025. With the transformation beginning in July, the hotel will also celebrate its 20th anniversary that month.

NEW ORLEANS: The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is expanding its capacity to accommodate private events, corporate functions, and community activations with a new venue space called The Warehouse at the Convention Center. The venue, previously known as the Sugar Mill, is accepting bookings now through April 1, 2026. Located directly across from the convention center in downtown New Orleans, The Warehouse at the Convention Center features a 25,000-square-foot main floor and a 15,000-square-foot landscaped courtyard.

NEW YORK: The American Institute for Stuttering (AIS), a nonprofit organization offering expert speech therapy and community support for people of all ages who stutter, will host its 19th annual benefit gala on June 10. It will be hosted by actress Emily Blunt, board member and advocate for AIS, who publicly sheds light on stuttering and its impacts. The evening will honor Shawn Fagan, chief legal officer of Citadel, and former NBA forward and stuttering advocate Michael Anthony Kidd-Gilchrist.

