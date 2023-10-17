In Case You Missed It

This year's HubSpot INBOUND conference sold out in record-breaking time due to its big-name speakers, hyper-relevant content, engaging show floor, and collaboration with the local community. We dug into six smart strategies that contributed to its success in 2023.

We also took a behind-the-scenes look at this year's Dreamforce, Salesforce's largest consumer-facing yearly event. The tech company went all in on AI this year—and we explored how they immersed attendees in one of this year's buzziest topics.

On the strategy side, this month so far we've covered the ways LED screens are changing meetings and trade shows (thanks to a guest column by Eric Newkirk, president of Event Production Network, a group of 27 audiovisual providers from across North America) and what you need to know about hidden event fees right now.

Here are five more things to know about this month...

1. IMEX America 2023 kicks off today.

This massive international trade show, focused on the business event industry, is officially underway in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Our senior contributing editor, Claire Hoffman, is on site as we speak.) Last week, we published an extensive preview of the show—here's the quick-read version, in case you missed it and are curious to know what's going on this year:

Sustainability will be top of mind: In August, IMEX Group launched its Net-Zero Strategy, which aims to be IMEX's road map to deliver net-zero events and operate a net-zero business by 2030. This year, the show has an entire webpage dedicated to tips and tricks on how to be a more sustainable attendee, from resources on how to use public transportation in Vegas to how to build sustainable event booths. And visit the IMEX | EIC People & Planet Theater, supported by Destination Canada, to find inspiration and learn about best practices in sustainability.

2. Accor unveils key trends for the meeting and event industry.

Global hospitality brand Accor recently released Meeting Expectations: The Future of Meetings & Events, a new report that addresses the transformation the meeting and event sector has undergone in recent years. It also explores the fundamental shifts impacting the industry as it continues to evolve and recover. Key findings include:

78% of respondents said that their or their clients’ expenditure had increased since 2022, with 36% saying it had increased by more than 25%.

Looking to 2024, the growth is expected to continue with 80% of surveyed experts expecting increased spend in 2024, with 30% saying it would rise by more than 25%.

Three-quarters (78%) expect the number of small- and medium-sized meetings (under 100 attendees) to increase next year, and the same number said they expect the number of meetings of over 100 attendees to increase.

More than half (57%) predict a rise in large meetings (over 300 attendees) to increase and almost three-quarters (78%) said it would be “very important” for their industry to attend exhibitions, conferences, and trade shows in 2024.

"The way we live, work, and interact has been reshaped over the last few years, and the ripple effects of these changes have created new opportunities in the meetings and events industry,” said Accor chief sales officer Sophie Hulgard in a press release. “The pandemic was a defining moment for the industry. We were thrust into a world of virtual gatherings, with in-person events grinding to a halt. Yet, we adapted and evolved. That evolution continues today, and the one thread that connects all the trends we forecast is the human connection. Today, more than ever, it is about the human need to meet, share, and thrive."

3. Destination Canada shares the country's strides in sustainability.

Canada is emerging as a leader in sustainable events—that's according to the 2023 Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS-Index), which benchmarks the sustainability performance and strategies of an event destination's municipality, its tourism supply chain, and the destination management organization. This year's report says that Canada is now the country with the highest number of participating destinations in the Index, with 20 in total. (Last year, Canada had only three cities listed: Edmonton, Montreal, and Quebec City.)

Destination Canada points to its Canadian Business Event Sustainability Plan as the source of this growth. The national program is aimed at improving the economic, social, and environmental sustainability practices of business events hosted in Canada. Sixteen of the 20 Canadian destinations listed in the GDS-Index are also part of this plan.

“When we reached out to start the program in 2022, I was hoping to have about 10 to 12 destinations across Canada join us," said Virginie De Visscher, acting executive director of business events at Destination Canada, in a press release. "In the end, we had 16 destinations join the plan, and that’s really exciting. This plan is meant to inspire and drive change within our destinations, helping them take concrete action to be better stewards of sustainable business events and create an environment of change within their destinations. The results of the GDS-Index will be paramount to continued forward momentum and continuous sustainability improvements.”

4. Visit Salt Lake becomes a certified autism center.

This DMO just earned an inclusive-minded certification. Visit Salt Lake is now a certified autism center through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn this certification, an organization must have at least 80% of its staff undergo specialized training and certification, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to understand and cater to the unique needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors when visiting the Salt Lake area.

Visit Salt Lake is the 16th DMO in the U.S. to earn this certification.

“Visit Salt Lake has a dedication to serving autistic individuals or those with other sensory sensitivities to enjoy our beautiful destination,” said Visit Salt Lake President and CEO Kaitlin Eskelson in a statement. “We want to make everyone as welcome as possible and are excited for our entire staff to have this new training and awareness so we can greet our guests in a manner that is most comfortable.”

5. Groups can enjoy the colors of fall in Illinois.

Hosting a meeting in Illinois soon? If your group is interested in taking in all the colors that come with fall, the Illinois Office of Tourism launched its highly anticipated annual Illinois Fall Colors Trip Planner, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. This planner allows visitors to discover the best times to spot stunning fall foliage in all corners of the state, supporting local communities and small businesses along the way.