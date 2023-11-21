In Case You Missed It

Last week, BizBash released its highly anticipated feature Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023. Formerly known as our "Most Innovative Meetings" feature, this list of meetings, conferences, trade shows, and more proves that business doesn't have to be boring. Now in its 13th year, the annual list has a fresh new name—but the same mix of steal-worthy inspiration from top companies like Google, The Wall Street Journal, and Walmart. See who made this year's list.

This month in the Meetings & Trade Shows vertical, we also pored over three 2024 trend reports from Marriott, Hilton, and Accor and found some common themes. We outlined some of the biggest trends that will affect group travel and hospitality in the new year; see here.

Earlier this month, we caught up with the team at Shepard to discuss how they gave ServiceTitan's annual customer conference, known as Pantheon, an elevated, modern look. (Want to hear more from them? Catch our webinar From Budget to Brilliance: Creating Memorable Experiences with Thoughtful Strategies on Dec. 7, where event profs from Shepard will discuss ways to design and execute premium events on a budget.)

Here are five more things you should know about this month...

1. IAEE names its new president and CEO.

After David DuBois announced his retirement in April, many wondered: Who would lead IAEE next? The massive association for show organizers, exhibitors, and exhibition suppliers conducted an extensive search process to find a new leader. That process is over, as IAEE announced earlier this month that Marsha Flanagan will take the helm on Dec. 1—just in time for the association's Expo! Expo! to kick off on Dec. 5. in Dallas.

“IAEE plays a vital role in advancing the global exhibitions and events industry, and I am honored to take on the position of president and CEO,” Flanagan said in a press release. “I am excited to work closely with the IAEE board of directors, staff, our members, and other stakeholders to drive community engagement and growth for the organization.”

Flanagan previously served as IAEE's senior vice president of events and learning experiences, where she was responsible for events and learning initiatives such as the Certified in Exhibition Management (CEM), Certified in Exhibition Management – Advanced Professional (CEM-AP), and CEM Fellow (CEM-Fellow) designations. Prior to that, she was the director of content strategy and development at the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI), where she was responsible for steering strategy and the development and delivery of all PPAI professional development and editorial offerings.

“Under Marsha’s leadership, IAEE will continue to serve as the leading trade association for the global exhibitions and events industry,” said Dennis Smith, 2023 chairperson of the IAEE board of directors, in a statement. “Her vision and strategic approach will ensure that IAEE remains a trusted partner for our members by engaging in industry collaborations, and delivering valuable resources, advocacy, and learning opportunities to drive success in the exhibitions and events ecosystem.”

2. Dreamforce will stay in San Francisco for its 2024 conference.

Despite a successful 2023 show in mid-September, where storytelling around AI was the focus, Salesforce's largest consumer-facing annual event had its concerns behind the scenes. The week of the 2023 show, the company's CEO, Marc Benioff, urged the city to make improvements to security and safety in the area around the Moscone Center, where the conference is typically held.

It meant that the conference's future in the Golden Gate City was unclear—until Benioff made it official on Nov. 7, announcing that Salesforce would return to San Fran in 2024. "In partnership with Mayor London Breed and our beloved city, Dreamforce 2023 set new standards with outstanding safety measures, cleanliness, and hospitality for our 40,000 visiting trailblazers," he wrote. "Thank you, San Francisco! Now, join us at Dreamforce once again Sept. 17-19, 2024, as we explore the amazing future of AI, data, CRM, and trust together."

Photo: Bruce Damonte

3. Legends will acquire ASM Global.

Premium experiences company Legends is poised to make a major acquisition: The company officially announced Nov. 7 that it will acquire ASM Global, a manager of more than 300 event venues around the world, including major arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.

According to a press release, this acquisition "will enhance Legends’ services portfolio, positioning Legends to meet the expanding needs of sports organizations, entertainment venues, convention centers, and attractions globally while supporting its vision to deliver exceptional live experiences for fans in the digital age."

Legends is known for providing venue planning and project management, premium sales, sponsorship, hospitality, and merchandise services to many high-profile sports, entertainment, and attractions brands, including Real Madrid, SoFi Stadium, One World Observatory, Dallas Cowboys, FC Barcelona, University of Notre Dame, New York Yankees, and Ryder Cup, as well as leagues and properties such as the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA of America, and FIFA World Cup.

“Legends and ASM Global are both deeply client-centric and fan-focused and together we will deliver maximum value for our global client roster with even greater support and service options,” Legends CEO Shervin Mirhashemi said in a statement. “Welcoming ASM Global to Legends is a capstone achievement in our 15-year journey toward becoming the world’s trusted partner for connecting people with the brands and communities that matter most to them, and for helping our clients create memorable moments that keep their fans and patrons returning time and again.”

4. UFI establishes a North America chapter—and names its leader.

During the 90th UFI Global Congress in Las Vegas earlier this month, Paris-based UFI The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, approved the launch of a North America chapter. This would make North America UFI's fifth chapter, joining regional chapters Asia & Pacific, Central & South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

“Around 7% of UFI’s global membership [is] headquartered in this region, and more than a quarter are active here," UFI President Michael Duck said in a statement. "UFI’s leadership has decided to set up a North America chapter that will comprise Canada, the U.S., and Mexico as a legacy of this year’s Global Congress taking place in the U.S.”

At this year's Global Congress, UFI also announced who would lead the new chapter: Laura Purdy, general manager of Toronto's Exhibition Place (a long-standing UFI member). She will represent the region on both the UFI board of directors and the executive committee for a term from 2023 to 2026.

"I am proud to serve on the newly established UFI North America chapter and to be representing Canada alongside my esteemed peers from the U.S. and Mexico," she said in a statement. "Together, we will harness the collective expertise and resources of the industry in our regions to help shape the future of the exhibition industry, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth. I am honored to embark on this endeavor and contribute to the success of the exhibition industry on a global scale."

5. ICYMI: Meet Boston gets in on the international NFL fun.

There's been much fanfare over the NFL games that took place overseas this month, and one CVB got in on the action. To celebrate the New England Patriots playing the Indianapolis Colts Nov. 12 in Frankfurt, Germany, Meet Boston was on site to host Patriots Haus. The experience allowed fans to take photos with the Patriots’ Super Bowl Championship trophies, purchase gear at a pop-up shop, get autographs from Patriots alumni, and mingle with Patriots cheerleaders and Pat Patriot, the team's mascot. The activation welcomed more than 5,000 visitors over three days in Frankfurt.

“Germany is a critical market for Greater Boston—traditionally in the top five for driving overseas visitors,” said David O'Donnell, Meet Boston’s vice president of strategic communications. “Before the pandemic, we saw nearly 100,000 German visitors annually, and they injected close to $100 million in regional spending. We are eager to regain this market share.”