2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Sammy Caban

Sammy Caban, 60, is the founder and CEO of Innov8 Events Agency, an Atlanta-based experiential event design and full-service production firm. He's served on boards for ILEA's South Florida & Caribbean Chapter, along with MPI, AAF, and PRSA Palm Beach. He currently serves as chair of the Marketing Society of the Technology Association of Georgia, and as the membership chair for the PCMA Southeast Chapter.

A quote from his nomination: "Since his humble beginnings in Puerto Rico as an electronics engineer that followed his passion for creating unequaled event experiences, Sammy has been a forward-thinking leader in the events industry. He's a leader that loves guiding teams as well as educating the current and future generations of event professionals."

How he got here: "During my teenage years, I developed a love for entertaining and a curiosity of how technology works. I was always the kid who would coordinate the school functions and parties, bringing my home stereo system to play the latest dance tunes. These interests led me to establish a mobile DJ business as a hobby while I was obtaining a degree in electronics engineering. I continued to DJ at clubs and social events, and even had a weekly dance music show at one of the top radio stations in Puerto Rico. I did this while also balancing two jobs, one of them being an electronics professor.

In 1989, I decided to establish the business that has evolved into what today is Innov8 Events. It originally started as a concert lighting company, which has continued to grow while expanding its offerings, which now include experience design, planning, decor, and technical production services for corporations, associations, and brands all over the U.S."

His most memorable event: "Throughout my career, I have been blessed with the opportunity to design many unique experiences. Out all of these, my most memorable event was an experience that I designed and produced for a major pharmaceutical company in which we transformed their annual sales meeting into a voyage through the human body. At 'Journey Within Us,' we transformed the client’s ballroom into multiple intimate pavilions, each representing a different human organ that accommodated 15 to 20 people in a cozy lounge-style setting. Their staff entered through a 12-foot-tall open mouth down a tunnel and into the brain. As you entered the brain, you saw neurons (electroluminescent wires hanging from the ceiling) along with buzzing electrical sounds, props, and visual projections. A recording would explain the function of the brain as an introduction to the product manager, who would take over the presentation, and invite the group to continue to the next organ. Overall, it was an amazing learning experience for everyone involved."

A specific improvement he's made: "Everyone that knows me well knows that I love change and I love learning! I look at every opportunity from different angles, always thinking, 'How can I make it function better; how will it improve the lives of those that will be a part of this experience?' I share this philosophy with every association that I’ve been a part of, every group of students that I teach as a guest lecturer, and every group of event professionals that I speak to at industry events."

The biggest change he's observed in the industry: "Having been in this industry for over 40 years, I have seen countless changes. While technological advancements in computing hardware and software have facilitated the way that we design events, learn, manage inventory, and even how we control lights and sound, I have also noticed that the use of technology in businesses has changed how we communicate. While having advanced devices in the palms of our hands does allow us to find anything or anyone on the internet, it also has become a crutch for many individuals that do not take the time to enjoy developing relationships with other people in their industry. One of the things that I love the most is catching up with friends that I might have met while attending an industry conference or a networking event to learn about what interesting projects they have been involved in, and to share ideas."

His ideal day OOO: "Traveling with my family, watching a great movie, and going through my vinyl collection to practice the DJ skills that started this incredible journey."

The advice he'd give his younger self: "Learn business management skills early in your career, and take time to enjoy your amazing life ahead.”

