You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Join BizBash and Connect as we gather 2,000+ event professionals for a conference unlike any other.
Learn more!

Industry Innovators 2024: Phillip Esteban

The acclaimed chef behind Working Class Catering in San Diego is passionate about supporting small, local businesses.

Claire Hoffman
January 22, 2024
Industry Innovators 2024: Phillip Esteban
Working Class Catering sources nearly all of its fresh produce directly from SoCal farmers, and most of the meat and seafood from local ranchers, fishermen, and co-ops.
Photo: Courtesy of Working Class Catering

Industry Innovators 2024: Phillip EstebanChef Phillip EstebanPhoto: Nathan ConcepcionChef Phillip Esteban is the owner of Working Class Catering, a San Diego-based company specializing in in-office catering. Esteban was named Chef of the Year by San Diego Magazine in 2020, and Changemaker of the Year by Eater in 2021.

How he got his start: "Actually, I started my catering arm during culinary school to help pay for my tuition with a close friend I met in school. It was called Seasons Catering, and we started by picking up gigs through friends and family: private dinners, birthdays, weddings, and holiday parties."

What sets his company apart: "We focus primarily on corporate lunches, which is very different from how we started—but we opened our opportunities to unique partnerships that led to larger arts and cultural institutions. I don’t want to go down the buzzwords of culinary hype. I feel what sets us apart are the relationships we create versus transactional business. We create memories, good energy, and a playful experience while providing good food and drinks."

What innovation means to him: "The ability to create and re-create is such a special gift. It always [leads to] new experiences and opportunities for growth. I feel inspired by the artists, creators, designers, musicians, and directors that we get to engage with every day that build authentic social experiences." Industry Innovators 2024: Phillip EstebanPast Working Class Catering clients include Nike, VH1, and World Central Kitchen.Photo: Courtesy of Working Class Catering

Memorable moments: "My favorite had to be the Arts & Culture Club night where we had dinner, cocktails, and theater at The Old Globe and after-party. It was a fully immersive night meeting new patrons and longtime friends."

His all-time favorite food: "Japanese cuisine is a personal favorite, but I do love a greasy spoon diner with bottomless coffee out of a classic drip pot. *Insert chef's kiss.*"

His biggest hope for the F&B industry: "I believe 2023 ended in a bit of a recession. We had to deal with inflation, wage increases, and tip fatigue, and in Q4, the mass majority of the consumer base did not have the disposable income to dine. I think those lessons are making for a challenging start to the year. I hope that consumers understand the importance and power of their dollar and support small, local businesses. In a society of 'What’s next?,' move the needle and frequent your local shops, restaurants, and bars." Industry Innovators 2024: Phillip Esteban"I feel what sets us apart are the relationships we create versus transactional business," says Esteban."We create memories, good energy, and a playful experience while providing good food and drinks."Photo: Courtesy of Working Class Catering

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators2024 Article 01
Food Trends
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Caterers and F&B Profs Who Are Rewriting the Rules of Gastronomy
Industry Innovators 2024: Todd Segneri
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Todd Segneri
Industry Innovators 2024: Shannon Binder
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Shannon Binder
Industry Innovators 2024: Andrew Swanson
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Andrew Swanson
Related Stories
Industry Innovators2024 Article 01
Food Trends
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Caterers and F&B Profs Who Are Rewriting the Rules of Gastronomy
More plant-based food options like these tomato hors d’oeuvres from Pinch will appear on menus in 2024.
Food Trends
What Will Guests Be Eating and Drinking in 2024?
Industry Innovators Catering (700 × 467 Px)
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: 11 Caterers and F&B Profs Bringing New Levels of Creativity to the Table
Photo Mar 29, 7 19 02 Pm
Food Trends
Industry Innovators 2022: 10 Caterers and F&B Pros Making Their Mark on the Hospitality Industry
More in Brands & Event Pros
Food Trends
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Caterers and F&B Profs Who Are Rewriting the Rules of Gastronomy
These catering chefs, culinary consultants, and cake designers are helping craft the future of food and beverage.
Industry Innovators2024 Article 01
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Todd Segneri
The executive chef of Culinary Canvas finds inspiration in creating innovative combinations of ingredients and plate presentations.
Industry Innovators 2024: Todd Segneri
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Shannon Binder
The director of events for Chicago's RPM Events, RPM Seafood, and Pizzeria Portofino venues aims to constantly evolve and add value to the F&B industry.
Industry Innovators 2024: Shannon Binder
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Andrew Swanson
For the vice president of culinary at Wolfgang Puck Catering, collaboration is key to innovation.
Industry Innovators 2024: Andrew Swanson
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Megan Walker
The owner, founder, and executive chef of MBM Hospitality—home to Made by Meg Catering, La Venta Inn, Tipsy Pear, and Walker's Catering—puts excellent cuisine at the center of everything she does.
Industry Innovators 2024: Megan Walker
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Elisabeth Vezzani
The co-founder and president of Sugarwish brings the "kid in a candy store" feeling to corporate gifting.
Industry Innovators 2024: Elisabeth Vezzani
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Meet the Finalists for the 11th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Emmy Awards 2024: Steal-Worthy Event Design Details From TV's Biggest Night
Food Trends
What Will Guests Be Eating and Drinking in 2024?
Trade Shows
Why Was Walmart at CES This Year? Inside Its Massive Activation at the Tech Trade Show
Tabletop
15 Unexpected Centerpieces We Can't Stop Thinking About
Global
10 Hotels Opening in 2024 That Event Profs Should Know About
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Grace Odogbili
The chef and owner of Dining With Grace describes her Pan-African dishes as "soul nourishment."
Industry Innovators 2024: Grace Odogbili
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Desmond Robinson
The personal chef and owner of D.Arthur's Catering—who is better known as Chef D.Arthur—specializes in putting a creative twist on favorite comfort dishes.
Industry Innovators 2024: Desmond Robinson
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Dalana Fleming
The owner of The Cake & The Giraffe draws inspiration from fashion, art, and architecture when creating her unique cake designs.
Industry Innovators 2024: Dalana Fleming
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Caryl Chinn
The founder of Caryl Chinn Culinary Consulting has spent the last 30 years playing a key role in well-known food festivals and other culinary events.
Industry Innovators 2024: Caryl Chinn
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Lance Fensterman
Lance Fensterman is the CEO of Fanatics Events.
Lance
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Keisha Wright
Keisha Wright is senior vice president of partnerships and purpose at THINK450, the partnership and innovation engine of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).
Keisha
Page 1 of 40
Next Page