Industry Innovators 2024: Phillip Esteban

Working Class Catering sources nearly all of its fresh produce directly from SoCal farmers, and most of the meat and seafood from local ranchers, fishermen, and co-ops.

Photo: Nathan Concepcion Chef Phillip Esteban is the owner of Working Class Catering, a San Diego-based company specializing in in-office catering. Esteban was named Chef of the Year by San Diego Magazine in 2020, and Changemaker of the Year by Eater in 2021.

How he got his start: "Actually, I started my catering arm during culinary school to help pay for my tuition with a close friend I met in school. It was called Seasons Catering, and we started by picking up gigs through friends and family: private dinners, birthdays, weddings, and holiday parties."

What sets his company apart: "We focus primarily on corporate lunches, which is very different from how we started—but we opened our opportunities to unique partnerships that led to larger arts and cultural institutions. I don’t want to go down the buzzwords of culinary hype. I feel what sets us apart are the relationships we create versus transactional business. We create memories, good energy, and a playful experience while providing good food and drinks."

What innovation means to him: "The ability to create and re-create is such a special gift. It always [leads to] new experiences and opportunities for growth. I feel inspired by the artists, creators, designers, musicians, and directors that we get to engage with every day that build authentic social experiences." Photo: Courtesy of Working Class Catering

Memorable moments: "My favorite had to be the Arts & Culture Club night where we had dinner, cocktails, and theater at The Old Globe and after-party. It was a fully immersive night meeting new patrons and longtime friends."

His all-time favorite food: "Japanese cuisine is a personal favorite, but I do love a greasy spoon diner with bottomless coffee out of a classic drip pot. *Insert chef's kiss.*"

His biggest hope for the F&B industry: "I believe 2023 ended in a bit of a recession. We had to deal with inflation, wage increases, and tip fatigue, and in Q4, the mass majority of the consumer base did not have the disposable income to dine. I think those lessons are making for a challenging start to the year. I hope that consumers understand the importance and power of their dollar and support small, local businesses. In a society of 'What’s next?,' move the needle and frequent your local shops, restaurants, and bars." Photo: Courtesy of Working Class Catering

