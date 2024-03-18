You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Industry Innovators 2024: Cynthia West

The director of events for Glow Events incorporates an unwavering dedication to the art of design in her work.

Sarah Kloepple
March 18, 2024
In 2023, West spearheaded the design for this Glow-produced corporate event with a '90s theme.
In 2023, West spearheaded the design for this Glow-produced corporate event with a '90s theme.
Photo: Meg Sexton

Cynthia West is the director of events for Glow Events. She's based in San Francisco. 

How she got her start: "Having studied design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, my journey has been deeply rooted in the world of creative expression. This foundation led me to seamlessly transition into the realm of event design, where I found a natural outlet for my passion. From founding and operating a thriving wedding planning business to guiding and nurturing a team of talented planners as they carve their paths in this industry, design has remained the driving force behind my endeavors. Each venture, whether personal or professional, serves as a testament to my unwavering dedication to the art of design and its transformative power in shaping memorable experiences."

What innovation means to her: "I am perpetually seeking fresh wellsprings of inspiration, drawing upon a diverse array of sources such as travel, art, and immersive experiences. It is through these explorations that many of my most innovative conceptualizations emerge, as I am continually driven to push the boundaries of creativity and deliver truly exceptional results."

What sets her work apart: "I excel in pushing the boundaries of event design, actively seeking out opportunities to innovate and create experiences that break new ground. My approach is driven by a passion for taking risks and exploring uncharted territory, always striving to craft unique and memorable moments that leave a lasting impression on attendees."

One of West's most significant achievements in her career was the design of the John Madden Memorial at the Oakland Raiders football stadium.

Memorable moments: "One of the most significant achievements in my career was the design of the John Madden Memorial at the Oakland Raiders football stadium. Having been born and raised in the Bay Area to a family of dedicated Raider fans, attending professional football games was a cherished aspect of my upbringing. Consequently, being entrusted with the responsibility of commemorating such an iconic figure in football was an immense honor. The opportunity to contribute to celebrating John Madden's remarkable life was deeply meaningful to me on both a personal and professional level."

Her vision for the future of the event industry: "We are embracing a maximalist approach, characterized by immersive experiences, vibrant color palettes, bold patterns, and extravagant decor. Our direction embodies a spirit of abundance and exuberance, creating environments that captivate the senses and leave a lasting impact on attendees. Through this celebration of excess and creativity, we aim to redefine the boundaries of event design and deliver unforgettable moments of joy and wonder." 

