Industry Innovators 2025: Chris Evan Taylor

The owner and executive chef of Chris Evans Events and Catering blends traditional Southern soul food with modern California cuisine.

Claire Hoffman
January 27, 2025
'I attribute much of my inspiration to the countless family holidays, cookouts, and Sunday dinners I experienced growing up,' says Taylor, who spent many summers and holidays with his grandmother and great-grandmother in Alabama.
"I attribute much of my inspiration to the countless family holidays, cookouts, and Sunday dinners I experienced growing up," says Taylor, who spent many summers and holidays with his grandmother and great-grandmother in Alabama.
Photo: Courtesy of Chris Evans Events and Catering

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Evan Taylor

Chris Evan Taylor is the owner and executive chef of Chris Evans Events and Catering, based in Oakland, Calif.

How he got his start: "My passion for cooking and hospitality stems from a deep family legacy of preparing soulful meals. I attribute much of my inspiration to the countless family holidays, cookouts, and Sunday dinners I experienced growing up. Spending summers and holidays with my grandmother and great-grandmother in the 'Heart of Dixie'—Anniston, Ala.—gave me a strong connection to traditional Southern cooking. At the same time, being born and raised in California allowed me to infuse those soulful roots with a diverse and innovative culinary perspective—creating the unique niche that defines Chris Evans Events and Catering (CEEC).

At a young age, I was introduced to the world of professional catering by my godmother, Donita Carter, at the time the owner of A Taste of Heaven Catering Services Inc. Working alongside her on various events, I discovered my deep love for the culinary arts and the joy of creating memorable experiences through food.

Inspired by her mentorship, I enrolled in the Culinary Arts program at Laney College after high school. During my studies, one of my chefs recommended me for a position at a cafe in Oakland. There, I honed my craft, gained invaluable hands-on experience, and connected with amazing mentors who further shaped my journey.

Eventually, I decided to take the leap and start my own company, Chris Evans Events and Catering. Today, my business not only creates exceptional events but also serves as a platform to support and cultivate emerging industry professionals, offering them space and opportunities to grow. My journey has been shaped by tradition, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to Black excellence in food, design, and service."

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Evans Events and Catering

What sets his company apart: "Chris Evans Events and Catering stands out due to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to truly listening to our clients—while maintaining our unique identity in the process. We take pride in understanding each client's vision and bringing it to life in ways that not only meet but exceed expectations.

What truly differentiates us is our ability to transform comfort food into an elevated, high-end culinary experience, whether it’s passed appetizers, food stations, buffets, or plated meals. This approach not only captivates our clients but also creates unforgettable, lasting moments for their guests, ensuring that every event is truly exceptional.

By combining exceptional service with innovative cuisine, we foster lasting relationships with our clients. Many return to us, trusting us to deliver even greater experiences with each event. This passion for creativity, excellence, and client-focused service is the hallmark of Chris Evans Events and Catering."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation is the purest expression of one’s creative self—the birth of something new and meaningful from within. It is the essence of creation and imagination brought to life. As a creative professional, staying innovative, cutting-edge, and forward-thinking is essential to CEEC's growth and success. To remain inspired, I prioritize staying connected to the world around me—traveling widely; immersing myself in diverse cultures; and drawing inspiration from the ever-evolving landscape of art, food, theater, museums, and any human experience!

This constant pursuit of the unseen and being explorative fuels my creativity and provides the space to craft the never-before-seen, allowing me to bring fresh, imaginative ideas to every project and event."

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Evans Events and Catering

Memorable moment: "In 2024, Chris Evans Events and Catering had the incredible opportunity to travel to Augusta, Ga., for the PGA Masters to provide meals for a corporate client. Over the course of a week, we served breakfast, appetizers, and dinner, curating unique menus daily. The client gave us full creative freedom, with only a few dietary restrictions, allowing us to craft 'Chef’s Choice' menus that fused diverse culinary styles and flavors.

This experience was particularly special because it exemplified the type of collaboration we love most at CEEC—working with clients who trust us to bring their vision to life through our creativity. Having complete freedom to innovate and explore new ideas in the kitchen made this week truly unforgettable, and it remains a highlight of our journey in the catering and events industry. We love our food!"

His all-time favorite food: "One of my favorite dishes to prepare is a classic braised short rib, slow cooked in a rich cabernet reduction with aromatics like carrots, celery, sweet onions, thyme, rosemary, and garlic. The short ribs are braised until they’re melt-in-your-mouth tender and finished with a luscious, velvety brown butter sage cream sauce. To complement this dish, I pair it with a gnocchi mac and cheese made with an Asiago cheese base—which accents the sage in the cream sauce perfectly. Did anyone say comfort!

For the perfect vegetable accompaniment, my favorite two standout options: a roasted Broccolini chutney for a fresh, vibrant touch, or a cognac and Brussels sprout dish, glazed with honey and brown sugar for a sweet and savory balance. Together, these elements create a harmonious and unforgettable dining experience."

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Evans Events and Catering

His biggest hope for the F&B industry: "A full recovery and resurgence to the vitality it once had before the pandemic. Many businesses are still navigating challenges, whether in regaining their pre-pandemic clientele or adapting to the new dynamics of the industry. I hope that businesses either reclaim the momentum they once had or continue to evolve—pivoting, reformatting, and reinventing themselves to thrive in the new normal of 2025 and beyond. I believe the next few years will be crucial for growth, requiring us to dig deeper, innovate, and redefine what success looks like in this industry.

While we’ve begun to lay the groundwork for this 'new normal,' there’s still much work to be done. My hope is that 2025 will be the year we solidify that foundation, enabling our businesses to flourish and achieve their highest potential."

Relish is a four-star green catering company. 'We are constantly finding ways to minimize food waste and reduce our carbon footprint in the catering industry,' says Calderone.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Laura Calderone
