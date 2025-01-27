Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Industry Innovators 2025: Jason Sutton

The director of operations for Footers Catering and Social Capitol Venue encourages the team to experiment with flavors, techniques, and presentations.

Claire Hoffman
January 27, 2025
Sutton was named Chef of the Year at the International Caterers Association (ICA) CATIE Awards 2024.
Photo: Courtesy of Jason Sutton

Jason Sutton is the director of operations for Footers Catering and Social Capitol Venue, based in Arvada, Colo. 

How he got his start: "Growing up in Chicago, food was always at the heart of bringing people together, and it became a passion of mine early on. I pursued my culinary education at Kendall College and after graduation was fortunate to be handpicked to join the opening team for Terzo Piano, a chef Tony Mantuano restaurant at the Art Institute of Chicago. At just 21 years old, I managed and organized the hot food line for a bustling restaurant that served 300 guests daily.

I expanded my experience by heading west to Hawaii to work for the AAA Four Diamond Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Kapalua. During my time there, I was honored to apprentice under a Certified Master Butcher with more than 35 years of experience, deepening my expertise in butchery and precision in the kitchen. Once arriving in Colorado, a career in catering combined my passion for food with the joy of creating memorable experiences for people through personalized and unique events, and Footers has been my home for the past 11 years."

What sets his company apart: "Footers Catering stands out for its unwavering commitment to creating exceptional experiences through customized menus. Our team, which considers itself more of a family, ensures every guest feels valued and cared for. Having this type of dedication fosters a sense of connection and hospitality that goes beyond our employees' and clients' expectations."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation means creating something that inspires. It involves experimenting with flavors, techniques, and presentations to elevate the dining experience to keep our events fresh. At Footers, all of our chefs as well as our sales team are empowered to be innovative—we foster a safe space to encourage anyone to share an idea, no matter how wild. Then sales and culinary collaborate to determine how viable is it based on the event restraints."

Memorable moment: "My favorite event of the year is a partnership we have for all Denver Broncos home game tailgates. The event is in a tent in the parking lot of the stadium that holds over 1,000 VIP guests. For three hours before each home game, we serve elevated tailgate food for hungry fans. The atmosphere is electric as we grill fresh burgers with green chiles and onion jam, crispy french fries, and gourmet street tacos, all while cheering on the Broncos."

His all-time favorite food: "Short ribs are my personal favorite! Something that is that tender and juicy only comes from the dedication of an overnight braise. You can get incredibly rich and deep flavors braising with red wine and balsamic vinegar, or you can get a more light and tropical taste with lemongrass and ginger."

His biggest hope for the F&B industry: "My biggest hope for the F&B industry is that it continues to thrive through a strong, collaborative chef network that fosters creativity and mutual support. As the industry evolves, I hope caterers, restaurants, and the chefs behind them continue to push the boundaries of innovation, highlighting the city's distinctive flavors while fostering lasting connections within the community."

