2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Shelby Remington

Shelby Remington, 33, is director of event management for Opus Agency. She's based in Seattle. A quote from her nomination: "Shelby consistently exceeds expectations with her remarkable leadership, innovative problem-solving, and unyielding passion for creating unforgettable experiences. ... Her ability to balance meticulous planning with big-picture strategy makes her an invaluable asset."

My career journey: "I could start by mentioning how I drove my family crazy with my Thanksgiving run of shows and road trip itineraries as a kid, but technically, my journey began as a barista in college. The cafe I worked at had just booked its first wedding, and the owner was overwhelmed with the logistics of using his space as a venue. I offered to help and ended up working directly with the couple on everything from floor plans to staffing and the run of show. Looking back, I can’t help but laugh at how unpolished my approach was and how I drew all the floor plans by hand, not knowing any of the event planning tools that existed at the time. However, that experience solidified my passion for events and set me on this path.

Eager to learn more, I moved to Austin, Texas, where I landed an internship with a boutique event agency. It was here where I got to work on a variety of events—anything from SXSW to learning conferences and incentive trips—all of which taught me invaluable lessons in adaptability and project management. I can’t overstate how much that experience shaped my understanding of event operations and client management.

Photo: Courtesy of Shelby Remington

After that, I transitioned to an in-house role as a corporate events and promotions manager for an automotive company. This was a game changer for me, as I got a glimpse behind the curtain of client-side operations and gained a deeper understanding of the challenges clients face, and what they truly need from their agency partners.

Ultimately, I realized I missed being directly involved in the execution of events, so I returned to the agency side. Now, at Opus Agency, I’m able to combine everything I’ve learned—from vendor coordination to team leadership—and continue growing in an industry that I’m deeply passionate about."

What inspires me: "I’ve always been inspired by the future—not in a vague sense, but by the potential of what’s to come. Creating a vision for the future gives me a clear direction, and I thrive on developing short-term strategies that contribute to long-term success. It’s what keeps me connected to my work and drives me to keep moving forward.

I’m also inspired by data—and while it might sound a little quirky, it’s a powerful motivator for me. Data gives me the confidence that our short-term strategies are aligned with our long-term goals, or it signals when it’s time to adjust course. In many ways, data is like the voice of reason, guiding me to either stay the course or pivot when necessary. One of the best parts of working on the same event year after year is the ability to leverage data and continuously refine our approach for even better results."

Photo: Courtesy of Shelby Remington

My most memorable event: "I’ve had the privilege of producing many memorable events over the years, but one that always stands out is MediaCom’s 'The Salon' at SXSW. The theme was 'Hello Tomorrow,' and we intentionally chose a venue that felt a bit outdated, then infused it with futuristic elements to create a juxtaposition—embracing the future while honoring the lessons of the past. The custom-built stage was a key feature, and I remember the numerous iterations it took to perfect the design, all while staying within budget.

The venue also had a beautiful outdoor space where we set up live acoustic music, draped parachutes from the trees for shade, and parked a vintage Airstream—before they became trendy! We renovated the Airstream’s interior to create a glam space where attendees could get ready before the evening events. It’s been a while since I’ve been involved in SXSW, but the energy there was always so inspiring. It really felt like a playground for innovation."

Some impressive stats I'm responsible for: "One accomplishment I am proud of came several years ago when I led my company’s annual conference for the first time. I successfully reduced net spend by 51%—a result of increasing sponsor revenue by 62% through creative sponsorship packages and targeted outreach, boosting ticket sales by 19%, and identifying key efficiencies and cost savings throughout the entire budget. This allowed us to demonstrate a strong ROI to our internal stakeholders, ultimately preventing the event from being discontinued."

