BizBash Most Influential: David Beahm

Known for his theatrical flair and opulent floral creations, David Beahm has been a defining force in luxury event design for almost three decades. There's a reason he was inducted into the BizBash Hall of Fame in 2019, and is consistently named to our lists of top event designers.

The founder of New York-based David Beahm Experiences first captured international international in 2001 when he designed the star-studded wedding of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. Today, his client roster spans A-list celebrities, Fortune 500 brands, and high-profile nonprofit institutions. With a background in theater and grand opera, Beahm brings a sense of drama and artistry to every event. And yes—his lush floral installations are nearly as iconic as his signature white beard.

How his role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"I started my company about the same time as BizBash. I’d go to dinner with David [Adler], Richard [Aaron], and Chad [Kaydo] and just talk. We were all just trying to figure it out, source, produce, and make the business work the way we knew it could—all before the internet was a 'thing.'

Now, our clients are well informed and have made a lot of decisions before they even come to meet with us. In the past, it was all about educating our clients; now it is helping them understand how their choices live in a space and affect each other.

The one true constant is that our clients don’t produce events every day, but we do. They have always needed and still do need professional guidance if an event is going to be extraordinary. We understand how to bring dreams and concepts to life." Photo: Theo Milo Photography

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"The more things change, the more they stay the same. Certainly, technology helps us get from point A to point B more efficiently, but this business is not, nor ever will be, magic without the human element."

Advice for his younger self:

"When I first started my company, I asked my best friend, who is a very successful businessman, for advice, and he said, without hesitation, to surround myself with great people. And that's what I have done. It was the best advice I’ve ever gotten. My company's mantra is, 'We only work with nice people and only hire nice people.'" Photo: Theo Milo Photography

An event he'll never forget:

"Sunrises. Every sunrise is a performance of anticipation, color, timing, and magic—every one is a learning moment."

What he hopes his legacy will be:

"I believe it was Plato who said, 'Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.' Approach with gentle understanding. While I certainly have my bevy of faults, I hope to be remembered as kind." Photo: Dani Fine Photography

What excites him most about where the industry is headed:

"We are the magic makers. For better or for worse, all of us in this industry are people pleasers, and there is nothing better for any of us than seeing that smile as a client enters the event reveal. Making people happy is what drives me every day and helps me motivate my team to do everything to the best of my/their ability."

