BizBash Most Influential: Monique Ruff-Bell

Monique Ruff-Bell is a ground-breaker. In early 2024, she became TED’s first-ever chief program and strategy officer, a newly created C-suite role reporting directly to the CEO. Tasked with helping the globally recognized nonprofit reimagine its event experiences, Ruff-Bell now leads multiple teams focused on growth strategy, programming, and innovation. She describes TED as “a playground for the curious”—and she’s using that mindset to push the organization forward.

Before joining TED, Ruff-Bell spent nearly four years leading events at Money20/20 USA, where she helped shape one of the most influential gatherings in the financial services industry. Named one of our Industry Innovators in 2022, she’s also an advisor and investor in event tech startups and a vocal advocate for equity in leadership. Based in New York, Ruff-Bell is committed to showing other women and people of color that they belong at the highest levels of the events world.

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"My 25-year journey in events has been incredibly diverse, as I've held virtually every role you can imagine in this industry. From marketing and sponsorship coordination to operations, logistics, meeting planning, and content programming, my role has evolved from tactical execution to becoming a true business strategist who views events as revenue drivers and brand builders, not just nice-to-have cost centers.

Where I once focused mainly on logistics and attendee satisfaction, I now architect experiences that drive leads, build brand equity, and create measurable business value. This evolution required me to master new skills from financial modeling and market analysis to leadership and stakeholder management.

What's stayed consistent is my unwavering belief in the transformative power of events and my commitment to disruption and innovation. Whether I was helping Money20/20 'put the fun back in finance' or pushing TED to reimagine what the next 40 years of event experiences could look like, I've always approached this work with the mindset that we're not just producing events but creating platforms for meaningful connection, business growth, and community building that literally changes lives." Photo: Courtesy of TED

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"Data analytics and audience insights have become game-changers. We're now able to make data-driven decisions about content, networking, and attendee engagement in ways that were impossible before. This data-driven approach has changed everything. Instead of being seen as just the logistics team, we can now be more firmly recognized as valuable business advisors who bring critical insights to the table that can help move a business forward.

The shift toward experiential and immersive event design has also raised the bar dramatically. Attendees no longer just want information but also want transformation. This has pushed us to think more like experience designers and storytellers, creating moments that engage all the senses. We truly create lasting emotional connections."

Advice for her younger self:

"Be intentional about your career from day one. I was 12 years into my career before I started to not only just focus on doing great work, but making sure the right people know about my contributions and advocating for myself regarding skill set and career progression. It doesn't mean you have to immediately know who you want to be in 5-10 years, but you should be clear about the skills you want to pick up during your journey.

Also, take on challenges that scare you. Some of your biggest career breakthroughs come from saying yes to opportunities that feel overwhelming and push you past your comfort zone. For me, being responsible for revenue can be a big, overwhelming job. The company's success is dependent on you doing your part to maximize revenue opportunities.

But I knew it was important in order to take on significant leadership roles, so I learned, improved, and grew into being comfortable with that. This skill has set me apart and positioned me as a strategic partner in the various organizations I have worked for."

An event she'll never forget:

"One of the most surreal and memorable experiences was attending my first TED conference. Being in the business for over 20 years, I had never attended anything like it. Most events I led were transactional in nature, where it was about not only what you could learn, but who you could meet for business purposes.

That isn't what TED is. It truly is a playground for the curious. There is no exhibit hall; content is provided in bite-size ways that move, motivate, and inspire you to think differently, not only professionally but personally. And you can literally find your new best friend that you will have for life at a TED event (we get this feedback constantly). It's a special and unique experience that everyone who has a little bit of hope and optimism would enjoy." Photo: Courtesy of TED

What she hopes her legacy will be:

"I want to be remembered as someone who helped elevate the events industry by demonstrating that event professionals are strategic business leaders, not just logistics executioners. I want the next generation of event professionals to enter this field knowing they can aspire to C-suite roles and strategic positions, not just operational ones.

By breaking through these barriers myself, I hope to show others that event expertise is business expertise, and both deserve a seat at the leadership table. Through my mentorship work and advocacy, I'm committed to ensuring that young professionals see events as a path to meaningful leadership roles where they can drive real business impact while creating experiences that bring people together and change lives.

My other goal is to continue breaking barriers and opening doors for more diverse talent to reach leadership positions. I want my legacy to be about empowerment and showing other women and people of color that they belong in C-suite roles and can drive transformational change in this industry. We are an industry dominated by women but majority led by men, with less than 1% of leadership roles being led by someone of color. I want to help change that narrative. I believe in lifting others as I rise, and I hope to leave the industry more inclusive and accessible than I found it."

What excites her most about where the industry is headed:

"I'm excited about the continued innovation in technology and the endless possibilities for creating more engaging, accessible, and impactful experiences. My work as a board member within the Events Venture Group is all about fueling the success of groundbreaking entrepreneurs interested in growing event businesses in innovative ways to help shape the future of our industry.

I'm also excited about the industry's evolving perception of event professionals as strategic business leaders rather than just tactical executors. The fact that organizations are creating C-suite roles specifically for events expertise shows we're finally being recognized for the revenue drivers and business strategists we've always been.

And most of all, I'm energized by the pent-up demand for meaningful in-person experiences and the eagerness people have to connect, learn, and be inspired together. In an increasingly digital world, the human need for authentic connection makes what we do more valuable than ever."

