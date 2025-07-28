BizBash Most Influential: Colin Cowie

When the world’s most high-profile clients need an unforgettable event, they turn to Colin Cowie. With a career spanning almost 40 years, the Zambia-born, South Africa-raised designer and producer has planned events for royalty, celebrities, Fortune 500 companies, and heads of state. As chairman and CEO of event design and planning company Colin Cowie Lifestyle as well as chairman and CEO of consulting company Thrive Hospitality, he oversees a global operation known for luxury experiences and bold, boundary-pushing design—with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Florence, Italy.

Beyond events, Cowie has created furniture and home lines, held in-house creative director roles, and authored 11 books on entertaining, weddings, and style. He’s traveled to nearly 100 countries and appeared regularly on national TV. Whether producing a royal wedding, designing a ballroom, or reinventing hospitality programs from the ground up, Cowie continues to set the standard for elegance, innovation, and experiential storytelling.

How his role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"What has stayed consistent is always being innovative, creative, and looking to do new things. It's extraordinary to see how the industry has evolved over the last 25 years. When I look at Instagram now, the scale of the productions taking place globally is extraordinary. The industry has exploded completely. What used to be a handful of people working on this scale is now a global phenomenon. It has become incredibly specialized." Photo: Courtesy of Colin Cowie

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"Without a doubt, social media. Before, events were very unique by region. I would travel to different destinations around the world to speak at conferences on weddings, and I was always inspired by seeing what local people were doing. I would go to Brazil and see a different sense of style and how they entertained, and then I would see something entirely different in Europe.

But with the advent of social media, the look has become homogenized and globalized. We're all now inspired by one another, and everything starts to look the same. The ability to share information globally and put out your best for the rest of the world to see has had the biggest impact. Unfortunately, it has diluted what used to be unique and authentic." Photo: Courtesy of Colin Cowie

Advice for his younger self:

"I started in this industry in September 1985, almost 40 years ago. I've stayed consistent in what I do, but if anything, I have become more focused. The event business is cyclical, dependent on what's happening in the markets and the world. There have been financial crises, natural disasters, and COVID, which have severely impacted the industry.

Fortunately, I was able to diversify. I have written 11 books, had a successful television career, and during COVID created a consulting business called Thrive Hospitality. Consulting with major hospitality brands has allowed me to sustain a healthy business and avoid putting all my eggs in one basket."

An event he'll never forget:

"There are so many, but the opening of Atlantis Bahamas stands out. It was on a whole different level, and this was 25 years ago when spending $25 million on an event was massive. Having Grace Jones descend from the top of a 25-story building and every celebrity in the world there was extraordinary.

This was topped by the opening of Atlantis Dubai 10 years later, which made the Guinness Book of Records for the largest fireworks show in the history of pyrotechnics at this time. Photo: Courtesy of Colin Cowie

I also think of Oprah's Legends Ball. I don't think I've ever been surrounded by so much greatness, and working closely with Oprah to honor extraordinary people was unforgettable. Another defining moment was working on the first royal wedding in Qatar for the current Emir of Qatar’s wedding. These moments have shaped my career."

What he hopes his legacy will be:

"To stay focused, run a business with integrity, inspire others, and recognize that this is a team effort. Without a team to support you, you're just a good idea. It’s about generosity too. I've never held back any secrets. I've enjoyed speaking at big events, writing books, and sharing everything I've learned.

When you're blessed with talents and gifts, you're not just earning them—you're meant to share them. The more generous we are, the more we get back. I'm grateful I learned that lesson early on." Photo: Courtesy of Colin Cowie

What excites him most about where the industry is headed:

"The industry is exploding like a force of nature. The scale of what's happening is incredible. Events that were once rare, major affairs are now happening every week on Instagram. We're seeing people spending nine and 10 figures on weddings. If you can dream it today and have the budget, you can make it happen. The events industry has no limit."

