BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2023

Barbie-fied events, massive floral walls, and disco decor stole the show on BizBash's Instagram feed this year. Here's what else grabbed readers' attention in 2023.

Sarah Kloepple
December 15, 2023
For the Barbie premiere after-party in July 2023, AKJOHNSTON Group backdropped the space with a 36-foot-tall inflatable that created a collage of iconic locations from Barbie Land and surrounded the room with sets inspired by the movie.
For the Barbie premiere after-party in July 2023, AKJOHNSTON Group backdropped the space with a 36-foot-tall inflatable that created a collage of iconic locations from Barbie Land and surrounded the room with sets inspired by the movie.
Photo: Line 8 Photography

For event profs and marketers, it seems 2023 was the year of going big and leaving an impact. Remember how countless brands turned pink, in a sense, for the Barbie movie? Or how projection mapping became a hot event backdrop? You'll find those things and more in our roundup of the most-liked Instagram posts from BizBash's feed this year. Keep scrolling to revisit standout events and activations from brands like Mattel, Adidas, Marvel, TikTok, and more. And keep on double-tapping!

1. Our readers were seeing pink this summer and loved these bright and bubbly Barbie activations. 
Read the full story: Ready for 'Barbie'? Take a Look at Some of Our Favorite Barbie Events, Activations, and Campaigns

2. We rounded up 25 eye-candy event ideas from May 2023. 
Read the full story: 25 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Meta, Disney, Smirnoff, and More

3. Coachella activations always go above and beyond—and 2023 was no exception. 
Read the full story: Coachella 2023: 40+ Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From the Creativity-Packed Music Festival

4. Immersive experiences ruled at SXSW 2023.
Read the full story: SXSW 2023: How Immersive Experiences Ruled at the Austin Fest

5. Brands made a splash in the south of France this year for Cannes Lions. 
Read the full story: Cannes Lions 2023: 45 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From the Massive Festival of Creativity

6. These eclectic events from January 2023 truly raised the bar.
Read the full story: 18 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Peacock, Funko, Pixar, and More

7. Follow the call of the disco ball (decor).
Read the full story: 12 Unexpected Twists on Disco Ball Decor

8. What is theatrical gastronomy? Journey has the answer.
Read the full story: See How This Theatrical Culinary Experience Transports Guests with Projection Mapping
9. Coachella is so full of event inspiration, we couldn't limit ourselves to just one post.
Read the full story: Coachella 2023: 6 Event Design Trends That Stood Out This Year

10. These days, florals for events do much more than set a mood—they've become magnets for engagement. 

11. We rounded up more inspiring event ideas from brands in February 2023.
Read the full story: 18 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marvel, Sephora, Frieze LA, and More

12. Our readers love a fun step-and-repeat.
Read the full story: 20 Step-and-Repeats & Red Carpet Backdrops We've Loved

13. We explored why Miami is an event activation hot spot.
Read the full story: Magic of Miami: How (and Why) the 305 Is a Hot Spot Host to Big Brands

14. Consider us impressed by Essence Fest 2023.
Read the full story: Essence Festival 2023: Find Out How the Event Expanded Even More This Year

15. This gala at San Diego's Petco Park was nothing short of a home run. 
Read the full story: See How This Ballpark-Hosted Gala Was a Hit in the Outfield—Literally

16. Forget touchpoints—ever heard of smell-points?
Read the full story: 15 Fragrance-Focused Moments at Events That Made for Memorable Touchpoints

17. Here are the best event ideas we spotted in March 2023.
Read the full story: 18 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From TIME, JCPenney, Coach, and More

18. ...and our favorites from October 2023.
Read the full story: 30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Birkenstock, FOX, Hello Sunshine, and More

19. This isn't your typical murder mystery dinner party.
Read the full story: See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party

20. Get a glimpse inside the 2023 Oscars and after-parties. 
Read the full story: Oscars 2023: Elegant Event Inspiration From Hollywood's Most Glamorous Week

Latest in Event Production & Fabrication
What's keeping you up at night? This question was posed to a group of 16 senior-level event marketers and planners during a recent Jeffersonian-style dinner hosted by BizBash and BrandSync.
Event Production & Fabrication
This Intimate Dinner Built Its Own Event Prof Community in Just Three Hours
Bb23 Corporate Holiday Parties Graphic 880x503 Website D2 (2)
Event Production & Fabrication
40+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2023
The Ultra Violet Lounge is a circular room inspired by the Sphere and the Brian Eno-designed turntable stage that the band performs on; a DJ plays here on show days for Vibee’s VIP happy hour.
Event Production & Fabrication
Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience
City Harvest BID 2023
Event Production & Fabrication
How City Harvest's 2023 Drive-In-Themed Tasting Event Brought Movie Magic to Life
More in Event Production & Fabrication
Event Production & Fabrication
This Intimate Dinner Built Its Own Event Prof Community in Just Three Hours
Hosted by BizBash and BrandSync, this recent Jeffersonian-style dinner in New York asked the question: What's keeping you up at night?
What's keeping you up at night? This question was posed to a group of 16 senior-level event marketers and planners during a recent Jeffersonian-style dinner hosted by BizBash and BrandSync.
Event Production & Fabrication
40+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2023
Get inspired and celebrate the season in style with these decor, catering, entertainment, and gifting ideas for both a big blowout bash and small-group gatherings.
Bb23 Corporate Holiday Parties Graphic 880x503 Website D2 (2)
Event Production & Fabrication
Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience
The interactive exhibit space spans two floors at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and explores the band’s past, present, and future.
The Ultra Violet Lounge is a circular room inspired by the Sphere and the Brian Eno-designed turntable stage that the band performs on; a DJ plays here on show days for Vibee’s VIP happy hour.
Event Production & Fabrication
How City Harvest’s 2023 Drive-In-Themed Tasting Event Brought Movie Magic to Life
For this year’s BID event, City Harvest tingled taste buds—and all the other senses—during a one-night event that raised enough money to feed 4 million New Yorkers in need.
City Harvest BID 2023
Event Production & Fabrication
15 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Small Groups
Plan an intimate gathering this season with these team-building activities, F&B concepts, and venue options.
Live Music Dinner Parties at Thompson Nashville
Event Production & Fabrication
18 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Large Groups
'Tis the season for going all in with opulent venues, fancy food items, and cool experiences.
Indoor Sledding
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Timberland Hosted a Citywide Block Party Across NYC
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
24 Holiday Happenings Heating Up the Season
Opinion & Experts
8 Cost-Effective Ways to Make Your Team Feel Appreciated This Season
Event Design & Decor
Peachy Keen Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024
Programming & Entertainment
See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Trade Shows
See Inside eBay's Massive Five-Room 'House' at ComplexCon
Event Production & Fabrication
Inside The Wall Street Journal's Innovative Event Sustainability Strategies
Fun fact: The stage backdrop from the WSJ's 2023 Future of Everything Festival now provides shade at a community garden in Brooklyn. Here’s how else the team is leaning into upcycling and sustainability-focused volunteerism at its events.
For the 2023 Future of Everything Festival, The Wall Street Journal's event team opted for sustainable fabrics like 100% merino wool. Wool curtains, which were used to partition event spaces, were later repurposed by production partner Studio Left for a bespoke art project (pictured) at the LA Design Festival.
Event Production & Fabrication
6 Event Lessons Learned From Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Eras Tour
The singer-songwriter's 146-show tour is expected to earn upward of $1.4 billion. (Yes, billion.) Here's what every event professional can learn from its success.
Screenshot 2023 08 15 At 1 44 32 Pm
Event Production & Fabrication
How the Event Industry Is Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop
From music, art, and dance to books, kicks, and drones, hip-hop culture is pulling out all the stops for its big 5-0.
'Hip Hop Til Infinity' at Hall des Lumières features various digital installations, including a replica of the 149 Street-Grand Concourse train station with graffiti-clad subway cars.
Event Production & Fabrication
Essence Festival 2023: Find Out How the Event Expanded Even More This Year
The event showcased the company’s entire ecosystem of brands including the festival debuts of Beautycon and Afropunk.
Attendees had the opportunity to create their own podcasts and social media content in the creator studio pods, including capturing 4K slow-motion footage with a glambot.
Event Production & Fabrication
What You Might Have Missed at This Year's Tribeca Festival
The annual event featured premieres, panels, and parties as well as a special announcement.
New York City-based urban design firm Urban Umbrella supplied the festival’s canopy for the red-carpeted entrance at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. The custom-designed canopy featured sprawling white arches, a 20-foot opening that extended over the entrance, ornamental lighting, and a classically inspired illuminated cinema marquee.
Event Production & Fabrication
How 40 Years of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen Built the Food Festival Movement
Get an inside look at the iconic festival’s history and surprise-and-delight moments from the 40th anniversary, plus chef, seminar, and brand highlights.
Signature F&W signage with a celebratory “40” illuminated at night atop Aspen Mountain.
