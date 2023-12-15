BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2023

For event profs and marketers, it seems 2023 was the year of going big and leaving an impact. Remember how countless brands turned pink, in a sense, for the Barbie movie? Or how projection mapping became a hot event backdrop? You'll find those things and more in our roundup of the most-liked Instagram posts from BizBash's feed this year. Keep scrolling to revisit standout events and activations from brands like Mattel, Adidas, Marvel, TikTok, and more. And keep on double-tapping!

1. Our readers were seeing pink this summer and loved these bright and bubbly Barbie activations.

Read the full story: Ready for 'Barbie'? Take a Look at Some of Our Favorite Barbie Events, Activations, and Campaigns

2. We rounded up 25 eye-candy event ideas from May 2023.

Read the full story: 25 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Meta, Disney, Smirnoff, and More

3. Coachella activations always go above and beyond—and 2023 was no exception.

Read the full story: Coachella 2023: 40+ Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From the Creativity-Packed Music Festival

5. Brands made a splash in the south of France this year for Cannes Lions.

Read the full story: Cannes Lions 2023: 45 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From the Massive Festival of Creativity

6. These eclectic events from January 2023 truly raised the bar.

Read the full story: 18 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Peacock, Funko, Pixar, and More

7. Follow the call of the disco ball (decor).

Read the full story: 12 Unexpected Twists on Disco Ball Decor

8. What is theatrical gastronomy? Journey has the answer.

Read the full story: See How This Theatrical Culinary Experience Transports Guests with Projection Mapping

9. Coachella is so full of event inspiration, we couldn't limit ourselves to just one post.

Read the full story: Coachella 2023: 6 Event Design Trends That Stood Out This Year

10. These days, florals for events do much more than set a mood—they've become magnets for engagement.

Read the full story: 12 Stunning Floral Installations That Are Sure to Spark Event Design Inspiration

11. We rounded up more inspiring event ideas from brands in February 2023.

Read the full story: 18 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marvel, Sephora, Frieze LA, and More

12. Our readers love a fun step-and-repeat.

Read the full story: 20 Step-and-Repeats & Red Carpet Backdrops We've Loved

13. We explored why Miami is an event activation hot spot.

Read the full story: Magic of Miami: How (and Why) the 305 Is a Hot Spot Host to Big Brands

14. Consider us impressed by Essence Fest 2023.

Read the full story: Essence Festival 2023: Find Out How the Event Expanded Even More This Year

15. This gala at San Diego's Petco Park was nothing short of a home run.

Read the full story: See How This Ballpark-Hosted Gala Was a Hit in the Outfield—Literally

16. Forget touchpoints—ever heard of smell-points?

Read the full story: 15 Fragrance-Focused Moments at Events That Made for Memorable Touchpoints

17. Here are the best event ideas we spotted in March 2023.

Read the full story: 18 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From TIME, JCPenney, Coach, and More

18. ...and our favorites from October 2023.

Read the full story: 30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Birkenstock, FOX, Hello Sunshine, and More

19. This isn't your typical murder mystery dinner party.

Read the full story: See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party



20. Get a glimpse inside the 2023 Oscars and after-parties.

Read the full story: Oscars 2023: Elegant Event Inspiration From Hollywood's Most Glamorous Week