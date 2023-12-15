BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2023

For event profs and marketers, it seems 2023 was the year of going big and leaving an impact. Remember how countless brands turned pink, in a sense, for the Barbie movie? Or how projection mapping became a hot event backdrop? You'll find those things and more in our roundup of the most-liked Instagram posts from BizBash's feed this year. Keep scrolling to revisit standout events and activations from brands like Mattel, Adidas, Marvel, TikTok, and more. And keep on double-tapping!
1. Our readers were seeing pink this summer and loved these bright and bubbly Barbie activations.
Ready for 'Barbie'? Take a Look at Some of Our Favorite Barbie Events, Activations, and Campaigns
2. We rounded up 25 eye-candy event ideas from May 2023.
25 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Meta, Disney, Smirnoff, and More
3. Coachella activations always go above and beyond—and 2023 was no exception.
Coachella 2023: 40+ Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From the Creativity-Packed Music Festival
SXSW 2023: How Immersive Experiences Ruled at the Austin Fest
Cannes Lions 2023: 45 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From the Massive Festival of Creativity
18 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Peacock, Funko, Pixar, and More
12 Unexpected Twists on Disco Ball Decor
See How This Theatrical Culinary Experience Transports Guests with Projection Mapping
Coachella 2023: 6 Event Design Trends That Stood Out This Year
18 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marvel, Sephora, Frieze LA, and More
20 Step-and-Repeats & Red Carpet Backdrops We've Loved
Magic of Miami: How (and Why) the 305 Is a Hot Spot Host to Big Brands
Essence Festival 2023: Find Out How the Event Expanded Even More This Year
See How This Ballpark-Hosted Gala Was a Hit in the Outfield—Literally
15 Fragrance-Focused Moments at Events That Made for Memorable Touchpoints
18 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From TIME, JCPenney, Coach, and More
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Birkenstock, FOX, Hello Sunshine, and More
See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Oscars 2023: Elegant Event Inspiration From Hollywood's Most Glamorous Week