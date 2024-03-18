You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Industry Innovators 2024: Jared S. Sampson

The director of Pride events for JJLA has a steadfast dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Sarah Kloepple
March 18, 2024
Fueled by his passion for Pride, Sampson gradually moved up to his current role at JJLA as the director of Pride events last year.
Photo: Courtesy of Jared S. Sampson

Jared S. Sampson is the director of Pride events for JJLA. He's also a board of directors member for the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, contributing to the Pride Committee. He's based in Los Angeles.

How he got his start: "My journey to becoming the director of Pride events is rooted in diverse experiences and unwavering dedication. It all started at the University of New Orleans, where I majored in communications and discovered my passion for events while serving on the campus activities board. This passion led me to my first 'real job' after graduation as the promotions manager at Radio Disney New Orleans, where I honed the art of captivating audiences and creating unforgettable moments over five rewarding years.

Transitioning to Feld Entertainment, I served as the event marketing and sales manager for iconic events like Disney on Ice, Monster Jam, Ringling Bros., and Barnum & Bailey, refining my skills in event sales, management, and promotion. However, my significant tenure as the director of entertainment and special events for the New Orleans Saints truly shaped my trajectory.

Over six years, I led high-profile game-day entertainment for this esteemed sports franchise, cultivating invaluable leadership skills and attention to detail. Building upon this foundation, I embarked on a new chapter as a producer for JJLA in 2022. Fueled by my passion for Pride, I gradually moved up to my current role as the director of Pride events last year.

Drawing from my diverse skill set and deep understanding of audience engagement and event execution, I lead Pride events with creativity, passion, and inclusivity. Through this journey, I've learned that passion, hard work, and a multifaceted skill set are the essential ingredients for success in the dynamic realm of event management. This is all a full-circle moment after being a part of the cast of Southern Charm New Orleans and 'letting the world in' about my feelings and experiences as a gay Black man living in the South at the time. That also has shaped my passion for putting on safe and memorable events for the LGBTQ+ community in particular."

What innovation means to him: "To me, innovation embodies the relentless pursuit of creative solutions and the courage to challenge the status quo. It's about pushing boundaries, embracing change, and continually seeking new ways to drive progress and excellence. Staying innovative and forward-thinking in my career is paramount as it ensures relevance, adaptability, and sustained growth in today's dynamic landscape.

I draw inspiration from diverse sources, including industry trends, emerging technologies, and the invaluable perspectives of colleagues and thought leaders. Additionally, I actively seek out opportunities for professional development, attend conferences, engage in networking events, and immerse myself in cross-disciplinary collaboration to foster a culture of innovation and creativity."

"In envisioning the future of the event industry, I see a landscape where innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability are at the forefront of every gathering," Sampson says.

What sets his work apart: "What sets my work apart is a multifaceted approach that encompasses innovative thinking; a history of tangible successes; and a steadfast dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. With a rich background spanning both corporate and academic spheres, I bring diverse experiences, allowing me to offer fresh perspectives and craft effective solutions to intricate challenges. My active engagement in various professional organizations and the recognition I've received through accolades underscore my leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact within communities.

I am deeply committed to personal and professional growth, continuously seeking opportunities to expand my knowledge and skill set. I am pursuing a second master's degree in digital marketing, a testament to my dedication to staying abreast of emerging trends and advancements in the field. Concurrently, I actively share my expertise and insights as an adjunct instructor, a role I've filled for over 16 years. This dual commitment to learning and teaching not only enriches my own understanding but also empowers others to thrive and excel in their respective endeavors."

Memorable moments: "I had the opportunity to plan San Francisco Pride in 2023, marking a significant milestone as it was the first major Pride event I attended in 2019.

The experience was truly unforgettable. Being involved in the planning process allowed me to witness firsthand the meticulous organization and passionate dedication to creating such a monumental celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and community. From coordinating logistics to collaborating with performers and speakers, every aspect of the event was carefully curated to ensure a memorable and impactful experience for attendees. It was gratifying to be part of a team that worked tirelessly to uphold the values of inclusivity, diversity, and equality that Pride represents.

Reflecting on my journey from attendee to planner, I felt a profound sense of pride and gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to an event that holds such personal significance for me and countless others in the LGBTQ+ community. San Francisco Pride 2023 will always hold a special place in my heart as a symbol of progress, resilience, and love."

His vision for the future of the event industry: "In envisioning the future of the event industry, I see a landscape where innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability are at the forefront of every gathering. Technological advancements enable us to create immersive experiences. Diversity and inclusion will be central pillars of event planning, ensuring that gatherings represent and celebrate the rich tapestry of human experience.

Sustainability will be a nonnegotiable priority, committed to minimizing waste, conserving resources, and implementing eco-friendly practices at every stage of event production. Ultimately, my vision for the future of the event industry is one where innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability intersect to create meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impact on attendees and the world around us."

