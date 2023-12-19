Celebration of Art speakers and dignitaries pose in front of "Mowitch Man" by Andrea Wilbur-Sigo at the entrance to the Seattle Convention Center's Summit building.

In Case You Missed It

Here are five more things you should know about this month...

1. Expo! Expo! brings nearly 2,000 attendees to Dallas.

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE)'s flagship annual event, Expo! Expo!, concluded Dec. 7 in Dallas. The conference and trade show brought together more than 1,850 industry professionals (pending verified audit) to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. It also marked the debut of IAEE's new president and CEO, appointed last month, Marsha Flanagan.

Photo: Courtesy of Oscar & Associates

“It was a genuine pleasure to host Expo! Expo! in my hometown and the city where IAEE’s global headquarters is located,” Flanagan said in a statement. “It was greatly satisfying to share in the extraordinary learning experiences and commerce that took place as our industry embraces the vibrant future ahead.”

General education this year comprised more than 50 sessions dedicated to topics like building and retaining talent, event technology, surveying the future of the exhibition landscape, sales and sponsorship solutions, and marketing.

The show floor featured 241 exhibiting companies in 35,500 net square feet of sold exhibit space. It also hosted the Expo! Expo! Gridiron Competition, where attendees had the opportunity to earn points throughout the show floor for a chance to win the ExpoBowl Grand Prize. Prizes were awarded at both the individual and team levels. Networking activities included events for young professionals and the LGBTQIA+ community, plus a "wellness wakeup" event.

On the final day, IAEE Executive Vice President and COO Cathy Breden—who announced earlier this year she would be stepping away from IAEE in June 2024—reflected on her decades of service with the organization: “This isn’t goodbye—it is my opportunity to say thank you and to let you know how much I appreciate all of you and what you do to make a difference in this world.”

Expo! Expo! 2024 will take place Dec. 17-19 in Los Angeles.

2. U.S. Travel announces host cities for IPW.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Travel Association announced the 2026-2030 host cities for its IPW international travel trade show:

2026: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (first-time host)

2027: New Orleans

2028: Detroit (first-time host)

2029: Denver

2030: Anaheim, Calif.

"“By serving as host site of IPW, each of these world-class cities will play a key role in growing inbound travel and strengthening the U.S. economy,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman in a statement. “U.S. Travel looks forward to working with these diverse destinations to bring the world to America—and ensuring IPW remains a can’t-miss event on the global travel industry’s calendar.”

The next two host cities for IPW are Los Angeles (May 3-7, 2024) and Chicago (June 14-18, 2025).

Photo: Cory Parris

3. Seattle's Summit building closes its inaugural year with a celebration dedicated to local art.

If you haven't had a chance to get to Seattle lately to see the progress, or finished product, of the convention center's new Summit building, take this as a sign. On Nov. 28, the brand-new space, which opened in January, capped off a successful first year of operations with a Celebration of Art event. The festivities highlighted the $7.75 million in public art located both within and outside the building, including some pieces that are integrated as functional architectural elements. The event also featured remarks from members of Seattle’s arts community and convention center officials, as well as self-guided tours for attendees. A Native artworks blessing, attended by Native artists and representatives from local tribes, preceded the Celebration of Art.

“The Seattle Convention Center is honored to house such a beautiful and thought-provoking art collection,” said the venue's president and CEO, Jeff Blosser, in a statement. “While the artworks elevate the uniquely Northwest experience for event attendees, we were pleased to support our diverse artist community through the infusion of commissions, acquisitions, and exposure to a broader audience.”

As 2023 closes, Summit also announced three new on-site dining options that will have street-level space: Piroshky Piroshky, Monorail Espresso, and Pike Brewing Company. The three eateries join the Ethan Stowell-helmed Bombo Italian Kitchen, which offers wood-fired pizzas and other Italian staples.

4. The Clintons will headline PCMA's Convening Leaders.

If you're headed to PCMA's annual Convening Leaders conference next month, some prominent guests will be in attendance: The association announced last month that President Bill Clinton and 67th Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will open the Tuesday main stage for "a unique and exclusive conversation designed to motivate the global PCMA community.​" Details are still at a minimum, but expect them to be in conversation together on Jan. 9. Convening Leaders takes place Jan. 7-10, 2024, in San Diego.

5. Visit Anaheim becomes a Certified Autism Center.

Anaheim, Calif., is the latest DMO to join the ranks of Certified Autism Centers around the country, including Salt Lake City and Palm Springs, Calif. Visit Anaheim is now among the first three DMOs in California. The designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options from which to choose when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and hospitality. The California DMO has partnered with IBCCES to involve key tourism, hospitality, and recreation organizations in the community to complete autism training and certification.

"Visit Anaheim’s designation as a Certified Autism Center signifies our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility," said Visit Anaheim's senior vice president of operations, Christina Dawson, in a statement. “It’s not just about what our city offers; it’s about ensuring that everyone, regardless of their abilities, can experience the magic of our vibrant destination.”