2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Matt Molino

Matt Molino, 37, is chief strategy officer and partner for NVE Experience Agency. He's based in Los Angeles. A quote from his nomination: "Matt has helped build NVE from a small agency into the experiential powerhouse it is today. Under his guidance, the team launched a groundbreaking diversity and inclusion program that actively engaged underrepresented communities and drove meaningful conversations within the industry. The Inclusive Learning Lab not only enhanced the agency’s reputation but also set a new standard for inclusivity in the creative marketing industry."

My career journey: "My first love was the hospitality business. I met my mentor (and now co-author, Jeremy Baka, The Book We Wish We Had) by chance at a restaurant I was bartending at in Orange County; he invited me into the world of strategic communications and advertising with Cohn & Wolfe and WPP. There, I fell deeply in love with brand storytelling and the creative process and was incredibly fortunate to have generous, hypertalented people bring me into some incredible rooms.

I got to cut my teeth on a murderers' row of huge brands and talented marketers opportunities from Walmart to Hennessy, Maserati to Microsoft. I was able to understand that a great idea was agnostic of marketing discipline—and often the key to unlocking great work was resilience and positive energy.

I left WPP in 2015, craving to be a part of a more independent environment, after my wife (girlfriend at the time) introduced me to Brett Hyman, our CEO and my partner, along with Jenny Bronstein and Cameron Huston.

From there, the rest is history, as we set out to build an agency that really has come to redefine the seat at the table for brand experience agencies, getting more upstream to create some incredibly impactful work for an iconic roster of brands."

What inspires me: "Great people that enjoy the process of making great things together."

Photo: Courtesy of Matt Molino

My greatest career accomplishment: "I'm proudest of the work we've done together at NVE, shaping this agency over the past 10 years into the multifaceted business that it is today. We've weathered some incredibly challenging times together, evolved the company and offerings together, and recruited an insanely talented team together. I look at our internal team and our roster of dynamic brand partners, and it's really hard not to smile.

In partnership with my colleague (and resident badass) Shelley Elkins, we've established an energized approach to creative strategy that I believe has unlocked an incredible range of high-profile work, ranging from partnerships in autonomous driving to launching entertainment IP to international conferences and festivals to integrated campaigns for the strongest wine and spirits brands in the world.

I'm also incredibly proud of The Book We Wish We Had, which I co-authored with my aforementioned mentor, Jeremy Baka. The book is centered on the importance of mentorship in this industry and a few of the hard-knock creative lessons we've learned along the way—written in part to provide a guidepost to the next generation of creative professionals."

The advice I would give my younger self: "Have more fun, be easier on yourself, and invest (even more) in your relationships; it's your most important asset."

My most memorable event: "Diageo World Class 2024 in Shanghai. Now we're getting ready for Toronto."

My leadership style: "That of a true player coach. I played point guard in college and have constantly been drawn to those who teach by doing, those who have been there before and are willing to get down and dirty for the team or the project to succeed. It just builds a different sense of camaraderie—I work that way to make sure I encourage those same characteristics in our teams."

