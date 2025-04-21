2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Mariangel Urdaneta

Mariangel Urdaneta, 33, is the director of event experience and hospitality for the Toronto International Film Festival.

BizBash Editors
April 21, 2025
Winner Mariangel

Mariangel Urdaneta, 33, is the director of event experience and hospitality for the Toronto International Film Festival. She's based in Toronto. A quote from her nomination: "Mariangel has overseen event production experience and operations for more than 10 years at the largest public film festival in the world. She also now oversees the TIFF Lightbox venue as a rental space—exceeding pre-pandemic revenue targets—and hospitality partnerships between TIFF and all hotels, restaurants, and event suppliers in the city and internationally."

My day-to-day: "Overseeing three different divisions means constantly switching hats. My days range from developing long-term event strategies and meeting with partners to plan large-scale events to hosting stakeholders at red-carpet premieres and conducting pre-event site visits with talent teams—all while exploring some of the most spectacular venues in the city."

My career journey: "I discovered my passion for events at 15, and as a newcomer to Canada, I decided to pursue it wholeheartedly. What began as a short internship for school at TIFF turned into a dream job I never knew existed. Over the years, I’ve gained experience in many facets of the event industry—catering, venues, weddings, and fundraising—but my professional growth has truly flourished at TIFF over the past 14 years.

I started as an event coordinator and am now the director of event experience and hospitality, overseeing three key teams: event production, which produces and executes TIFF’s official events; event sales, which manages event bookings at TIFF Lightbox in Toronto; and hospitality partnerships, which cultivates relationships with hotels, restaurants, and event vendors across the industry."

For the famous Toronto International Film Festival, Urdaneta started as an event coordinator and is now the director of event experience and hospitality.For the famous Toronto International Film Festival, Urdaneta started as an event coordinator and is now the director of event experience and hospitality.Photo: Courtesy of Mariangel Urdaneta

What inspires me: "I draw inspiration from my culture and background. Growing up in Venezuela, celebrations were always a lo grande—full of warmth, music, and joy. That passion for bringing people together has stayed with me and influences how I approach every event."

My greatest career accomplishment: "The 17-year-old who moved to Canada from Venezuela never imagined she would one day be responsible for planning some of the biggest events on the continent—from intimate receptions with Elton John or Taylor Swift to large-scale fundraisers featuring the world’s most renowned talent. But beyond the events themselves, my greatest career accomplishment is the network of relationships I’ve built with industry colleagues, partners, and vendors. Those connections are the heart of what I do."

Urdaneta cites the very first TIFF Tribute Awards as one of her most memorable events.Urdaneta cites the very first TIFF Tribute Awards as one of her most memorable events.Photo: Courtesy of Mariangel Urdaneta

My most memorable event: "I have so many incredible memories—from the very first TIFF Tribute Awards in 2019 to producing an opening night party for thousands at TIFF Lightbox just hours before the festival began.

But one of the most memorable and rewarding events was an intimate fundraiser we produced last year with Andrea Bocelli. It was a beautiful afternoon, everything ran smoothly, the sun cast the perfect light, and guests were enjoying the reception when Bocelli walked in, noticed a grand piano, and—much to everyone’s surprise—started playing. Never did I think that strategically placing a piano in the room would actually work!"

My leadership style: "I believe in setting a clear vision while giving my teams the space to bring their creativity. In a fast-paced industry, it’s important to stay adaptable and keep things moving with a calm, supportive energy. My goal is to create an environment where everyone feels valued, motivated, and excited to grow and produce wonderful results."

